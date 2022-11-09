New Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWAYS

Based entirely on true events, A Thousand Doorways tells of Diane's journey to gather the folktales of the last Kurdish storytellers. A storyteller herself, she is swept into a world of oppression and silenced voices where even the simplest cultural expression is forbidden.

The resilience of the Kurds, their humor and heart in the face of every challenge, is revealed as Diane finds her search has become a deep quest for a touchstone for her own work and an even deeper search for redemption. The piece is woven through with the magical Kurdish fairy tale "The Eggs of the Ancient Tree." mirroring and challenging the author's own journey.

NHTP's 2022-23 season theme of Legacy & Transformation asks the question: What do we leave behind? A Thousand Doorways explores what happens when a culture is forced to leave behind its traditions and stories. What is our responsibility to preserve endangered cultures? What does the world risk in losing their stories completely?

After seeing this piece several years ago, NHTP Executive Director Genevieve Aichele wrote: "Diane Edgecomb's performance of A Thousand Doorways is a tour de force in every way. The story of her adventures in the Kurdish region of Turkey is courageous and deeply evocative, by turns terrifying, hilarious, enchanting and poignant. Her delivery of this incredible story is impeccable, bringing to life every character she meets with vivid style. From her intrepid and entrepreneurial mountain guide, to the refugee boy who has lost his front teeth due to torture, to the feisty grandmother who spins magical ancient tales and then invites her to "skypee," every person is unforgettable. A Thousand Doorways will leave you irrevocably and powerfully changed."

Author of A Fire in My Heart, the first collection of Kurdish folktales to be published in English, Diane is also one of America's leading storytellers, winner of the ORACLE award for Storytelling Excellence in the Northeast, the National Circle of Excellence award and five Storytelling World awards. A transformational teller with a rich background in the theatre arts, Diane's dynamic storytelling embraces elements of theatre, movement and song bringing each piece vividly to life. A featured teller on NPR and winner of a Year's Best Performance award for her theater work in Boston, Diane's storytelling has been seen at prestigious venues throughout the country and internationally for over thirty years including the National Storytelling Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival and the Kurdish Heritage Library and Museum.

Tickets for live performances are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans. Tickets for the Sunday November 20 livestream performance are $20.

