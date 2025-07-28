NRBQ to Perform at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NRBQ will bring their genre-blending musical magic to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m. The internationally acclaimed group—known for its fusion of rock, pop, jazz, blues, and more—will be joined by the iconic Whole Wheat Horns, including hometown trombonist Carl Querfurth.

Formed in 1965, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) has built a nearly six-decade legacy of musical innovation and unpredictability, earning praise from artists such as Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, and Keith Richards. Known for spontaneous setlists, audience participation, and their “Magic Box” request routine, the band’s live shows are as dynamic as their discography. Their influence spans collaborations with Carl Perkins, appearances on The Simpsons, and fan-favorite albums like At Yankee Stadium and Wild Weekend.

Jaffrey resident Carl Querfurth brings a personal connection to the event, performing with the band’s horn section alongside saxophonist Klem Klimek. Known for their energetic brass solos, the duo adds a ska-inflected punch to the group’s already diverse sound.

Ticketing Information

NRBQ in Concert

August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The Park Theatre – 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH

Tickets: $40–$45

www.theparktheatre.org | Box Office: (603) 532-8888

Tickets also available one hour before curtain. Concessions and bar (ID required) open.

NRBQ’s current lineup features founding member Terry Adams (keyboards), Scott Ligon (guitar), Casey McDonough (bass), and John Perrin (drums). Their latest albums, InFrequencies (2020) and Dragnet (2021), continue to showcase the band’s signature blend of joy and invention.