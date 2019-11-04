Janis Joplin Returns To Monadnock Region Via Musical

Janis Joplin was a one of a kind. A legend whose life and meteoric career only lasted a few brief years. Long enough for her to perform at Franklin Pierce College's Winter Carnival in 1969. In January of 1968, Wesleyan University paid Janis (along with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company) $2,500 for a performance. By the time Franklin Pierce's Social Committee booked her for a February 8, 1969 performance, her rate had soared to $20,000. Less than 2 years later, Janis died of a heroin overdose on October 4, 1970, at the age of 27.

On Friday, November 8, at 7:30pm, The Park Theatre will present a Stage2Screen exclusive area screening of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, A Night with Janis Joplin. The one-night-only screening will happen at the American Legion Hall in Jaffrey, located 20 Webster Street. All tickets are $15.00 each.

Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

From Broadway to the cinema screen, you're invited to share an evening with the woman, and her musical influences in the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical sensation, A Night with Janis Joplin.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night with Janis Joplin, written by Randy Johnson and directed by Emmy Award Winner David Horn and Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences-icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll's greatest legends.

The American Legion bar will be open for beverage sales, and food will also be sold. The American Legion Post 11 Jaffrey has generously donated the Hall for this fundraising event.

Tickets and information can be obtained by calling The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or by visiting www.theparktheatre.org.

The event will support the new Park Theatre that is scheduled to open in 2020. The two auditorium state-of-the-art performing arts complex is currently under construction in downtown Jaffrey.

The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in almost one hundred years. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as plays from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. It will also present HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre craft programs and filmmaking courses. Finally, it will generate over two dozen new jobs and promote business and real estate development in Jaffrey and the surrounding communities.





