Hyper-Minimalist Drama LUNGS Makes Its Way To The Hatbox

Lungs, written by English playwright Duncan MacMillan and produced by fledgling NH theatre company Bolt Cutter Productions, will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre from November 10th through the 19th.



Lungs is a bracing two-person comedic drama about a couple deciding whether or not to have a child in the age of climate collapse. Hyper-minimalist in style, the show features just two actors on a bare stage, inviting audiences to focus on the kinetic dialogue and pure

emotion of the performers. With a whiplash-fast speed and a devastating conclusion, Lungs will leave you gasping for breath long after the lights go out.



Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and

artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults; $22 for members, seniors, and students;

and $19 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click Here.