Hatbox Theatre to Stage THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The Boadway hit, "The Lifespan of a Fact", produced by Lend Me a Theater, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH for three weekends from Friday, February 18 to Sunday March 6. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

The Lifespan of a Fact is a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, but when detail discrepancies emerge, the two come head-to-head.

"When the writer and the fact-checker get into a lively debate on the ethics of factual truth vs. the beauty of literary dishonesty, it's time to really sit up and listen...Their deadly serious but oh-so-funny ethical dispute is brilliantly argued..." -Variety.

".... moves with the ticking-clock urgency the situation demands yet finds appropriate moments to breathe and let us ruminate on the personal, professional and moral issues at stake" -Hollywood Reporter.

The production brings together three actors who have appeared repeatedly at the Hatbox and all around NH. Christopher Savage ("Richard III", "Arcadia"), Amy Agostino ("Copenhagen", "Background Check"), and Tim Mitchell ("Dickens' A Christmas Carol", "Love/Sick") bring a powerful energy to the stage that ranges from heated arguments to droll comedy. The production company, Lend Me a Theater, has been presenting shows at the Hatbox since its inaugural production.

This play contains adult language and adult situations.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

Hatbox Theatre will continue to observe CDC guidance for social distancing and mask wearing by all staff and audience members.