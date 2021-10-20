'Halloweek' Halloween Festival At Park Theatre Begins October 26

A little town in southern New Hampshire is going full scary this Halloween. In addition to their annual Scarecrows on the Common, the new Park Theatre is presenting a festival of horror movies, plus spooky events and their 2nd annual Halloween costume contest. Halloweek Fest runs from October 26 to October 31.

The festival begins on Tuesday, October 26 at 7pm with an old-fashioned "$5 Double-Feature". The two films are The Bat (1959 with Vincent Price and Agnes Moorehead) and Night of The Living Dead (1968), voted the best horror film of all time in many polls.

A critically acclaimed classic thriller entitled Possession (1981), starring Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani has been restored in high definition. RogerEbert.com gave it a 4-star review. It will be shown from October 26-28.

On Wednesday, October 27, there will be a screening of the silent horror classic The Phantom of The Opera (1925). This restored film will be shown in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. The film will have a musical soundtrack of organ music that will be provided live on stage by noted silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis. Tickets are $12.

One of the great horror film franchises will be screened, Halloween. The original from 1978 plays on October 30 & 31, Halloween IV on October 29, and Halloween V on October 28.

A new documentary about the life of one of the top horror actors of all time, Boris Karloff, will screen October 29 to 31. Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster reviews his life and some of his most significant roles, including the Frankenstein monster, The Mummy, and, of course, the voice of the Grinch.

Starting Halloween Day, October 31, there will be a screening of the new animated family-oriented film, The Addams Family 2 (2021). It shows on the 31st at 2pm and continues for a week.

Finally, The Park Theatre is holding its 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Contest. Starting today, costume wearers can upload a picture of themselves (or their pets) in three categories: Adult, Child, or Pet. A theatre panel will review the entries and select three finalists in each category. The finalists will be asked to be in their costume and come down to the theatre on Halloween day at 4pm for the audience to vote in each category. Category winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate from the Woodbound Inn as well as a $25 certificate for The Hometown Diner. Contest details can be found on The Park Theatre website and their Facebook Page.

"We love Halloween at The Park Theatre. Our Halloweek Fest offers a wide selection of entertainment for everyone. Plus, our staff is devising some special scary stuff that will be going on all during the festival. And we encourage families (and pets) to enter our costume contest. Boo!," said Steve Jackson , CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

Information and tickets for Halloweek Fest 2021 events can be found at theparktheatre.org or by calling the Park Theatre box office (603) 532-8888.