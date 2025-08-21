HONKY TONK ANGELS to be Presented at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre will present the country music revue Honky Tonk Angels. This down-home musical joyride plays in alternating repertory from August 22 to October 3, 2025.

When three gutsy gals from different backgrounds take charge of their lives, they decide to follow their honky tonk dreams all the way to the city of Nashville. Combining 30 classic country tunes (including "Stand By Your Man," "9 to 5," "Harper Valley PTA," and more!) Honky Tonk Angels is a hilarious, foot-stomping good time from the creator of Always...Patsy Cline.

Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini directs and choreographs the production. He previously directed and choreographed Honky Tonk Laundry and Always, Patsy Cline.

"We have had such a blast producing shows like Always, Patsy Cline and Honky Tonk Laundry in recent seasons. That joy has only been matched by the enthusiastic response from audiences," said Paulini. "What better way to celebrate Season 60 at the Weathervane than with a high-octane ride through country's greatest hits featuring an incredible trio of women."

The trio of women Paulini refers to is Becca Ayers, Marisa Kirby, and Ria Yamdagni. Ayers, whose credits include the Broadway companies of 1776, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Addams Family, Avenue Q, and LES MISERABLES, returns to the Weathervane for their second season. Kirby, a two-time New Hampshire Theatre Alliance award winner, may be best known to local audiences for her comedic turns in Who's Holiday, Always Patsy Cline, and her award-winning performance as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Yamdagni, a Weathervane newcomer, was most recently seen as Sandy in Weathervane's record-breaking production of Grease.

In addition to Paulini's direction and choreography, Honky Tonk Angels features musical direction by Andrew Morrissey, who oversees a four-piece band-Rick Erwin (drums), Andrew Morrissey (keys), Ben Natti (guitar), and Shannon Oliver (bass).

Honky Tonk Angels features design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Cass Burgess (properties design), Jason Luck (set design), Rien Schlecht (costume design), and Connor von Rentzell (sound design). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Reed Davis, Egypt Dixon, and Rien Schlecht (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), and Jason Luck (scenic charge).

Honky Tonk Angels opens August 22 and runs in alternating repertory through October 3, 2025. Special events for Honky Tonk Angels include an opening night champagne reception on August 22nd.