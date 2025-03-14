Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Waters' Concerts in Town Series Returns to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. This summer, Great Waters will present three outstanding performances on the Brewster campus in Anderson Hall as part of its Concerts in Town series.

Kicking off the series will be the Abby Mueller Trio on Thursday, July 24th. Mueller received a Grammy nomination for creating the role of Jane Seymour in the Tony Award-winning smash hit Six: The Musical on Broadway. She also originated the role of Carole for the First National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and was brought back twice to reprise her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway. Mueller will be joined on stage by two award-winning special guests, Sharon Kenny and Andrew Mueller. Composer and lyricist Kenny is also Abby's musical director and has been prominently featured on television worldwide. Andrew, Abby's younger brother, has appeared off-Broadway and in several performances in the Chicago area. Together, the three will celebrate the iconic hits and stories of three musical legends: James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, and Carole King.

Next on the summer schedule is piano prodigy Peter Cincotti, who will perform on Saturday, August 16. This singer-songwriter began playing a toy piano at the age of three and, fifteen years later, became the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard jazz chart. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta. Cincotti has performed at several prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and Café Carlyle in New York City and L'Olympia in Paris. He has also appeared on television in Netflix's Series 3 of House of Cards and the blockbuster movie Superman II. His most recent album, Killer on the Keys, pays tribute to some of the most influential piano icons ever.

The third and final performance of the series will showcase the music of John Denver, performed by singer-songwriter Ted Vigil. Born in Seattle, Washington, and raised in the Olympia area, Vigil began his music career performing in concert, symphonic, and jazz bands throughout school, honing his drummer and singer skills. His performances capture the essence of the late music icon John Denver. Attendees can look forward to familiar tunes such as "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," and "Rocky Mountain High," to name a few. Great Waters is excited to announce that Vigil will perform three John Denver songs alongside two local music students from Kingswood High School.

Great Waters' Concerts in Town series is just one of the summer performances offered. The Concerts in the Clouds series will offer five performances in an acoustic tent on the spectacular grounds of the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, starting July 12th with Human Nature's Back to the Sound of Motown.

Tickets for Concerts in Town and Concerts in the Clouds may be purchased either as a series or individually by visiting www.greatwaters.org or calling the Great Waters office at 603-569-7710. Great Waters is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing outstanding musical performances to those living in and visiting the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

