Get The Led Out Returns To The CCA

Get the Led Out (GTLO) returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8PM. For any classic rock fans, this is the Zeppelin music concert to see. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard it before.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin ," GTLO offers a strong focus on the band's early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldomly, if ever, heard in concert. GTLO re-creates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants: a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history performing at major clubs and performing arts venues across the country. It's been their mission as a band to bring the studio recordings of "the mighty Zep" to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act; rather, it's a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history.

Tickets for the January 11 Get the Led Out performance are $48.50 / $38.50 / $28.50, plus any applicable fees for phone/Internet sales. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com . Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's recently-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 2PM to 6PM.





