Four Major Concerts Announced By Park Theatre For May and June

The joint is jumpin' over at the new Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Three emerging artists and an established Grammy winner have concerts in May and June.

First up is Matt Nakoa on Saturday, May 28. Matt is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. A modern troubadour, he makes his home on America's highways and concert stages and appears regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush. The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, "Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws."

Next is the Adam Ezra Group on Friday, June 10. Working outside the confines of the traditional music industry, Ezra and his band, the Adam Ezra Group, have built a reputation and foundation through sheer grit and determination, regularly performing hundreds of shows a year for the past two decades without any major label or mainstream radio support. Fusing folk intimacy and rock energy with soul power and pop charm, the band first emerged from Boston in the early 2000s and quickly garnered widespread acclaim for their bold, insightful songwriting and interactive, euphoric performances. From hole in the wall bars and house concerts to sold-out headline shows and dates with the likes of Little Big Town, The Wallflowers, Gavin DeGraw, Train, and The Wailers, Ezra and his bandmates treated every single gig like their last, attracting a die-hard following that believed not just in the music, but in their commitment to activism and social change, as well.

Charity events and fundraisers are a regular part of the group's touring schedule. Each year, thousands of Adam Ezra Group fans would gather in Boston for the band's homegrown festival, The Ramble, which raises money and marshals resources to help homeless veterans find safe and dignified housing.

On Saturday, June 11, The Park presents Maddie Poppe. Maddie is an American folk singer, musician, and the season 16 winner of American Idol. She is a multi-instrumentalist-playing the guitar, piano, and ukulele. Before winning American Idol, Poppe released an independent album titled Songs from the Basement. Poppe released her first studio album, Whirlwind, with Hollywood Records in 2019.

Finally, On June 24 the Paul Nelson Band takes the stage at The Park. Paul Nelson is recognized as one of today's top modern contemporary guitarists, songwriters, and sought-after record producers. He not only has the distinction of being the hand picked fellow guitarist to the legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter in the 2000's but he has toured the world over performing and or recorded along side an endless who's who of top artists from Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy to Slash, Billy Gibbons, Paul McCartney, Bootsy Collins, Ben Harper and many more.Nelson received a Grammy award for his work performing on and producing Winter's "Step Back" release on Megaforce/Sony winning "Best Blues Album of the Year," highlighting his already long list of Grammy Nominations. Nelson also won the BMA "Blues Music Award" for "Best Blues/Rock Album" reaching #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and staying at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts for weeks. He is also a recipient of the Blues Foundation's KBA "Keeping The Blues Alive Award".

Tickets for all concerts can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.