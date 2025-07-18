Disney’s MARY POPPINS Takes Flight At New London Barn Playhouse Through August 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse continues its 93rd Summer Season with Mary Poppins, now playing through August 3, 2025. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on July 17, 23, and 30 at 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets or by calling 603-526-6710.

Based on the P.L. Travers books and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins follows the magical nanny as she brings order, wonder, and joy to the troubled Banks household at 17 Cherry Tree Lane. The production promises classic songs, dazzling dance numbers, and heartwarming moments sure to charm audiences of all ages.

Starring as Mary Poppins is New York-based actress and educator Stephanie Becastow*, joined by Kent M. Lewis* as George Banks, and Katherine Riddle* as Winifred Banks. The young Banks children are portrayed by Maddie LeBlanc, Evan Gillespie, Annabelle Roukey, and local favorite Tanner Crowell.

The 2025 Acting Intern Company returns following their successful turn in Sister Act, with Austin T. Riley as Bert and a full ensemble of emerging artists in supporting roles. The production is directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin, with additional choreography by Natalie Wisdom and musical direction by Jonathan K. Parks.