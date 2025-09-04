DIRTY BLONDE Comes to the Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde. This witty and unconventional love story plays in alternating repertory from September 4 to October 4, 2025.

Love is in the air when two passionate Mae West fans meet at their idol's gravesite. As their relationship blossoms, they swap stories of the uniquely American icon who defiantly rejected polite society, theatrical norms, and constant censorship by being unapologetically authentic, rising from obscurity to become a sex symbol. "Too much of a good thing can be wonderful" in this funny and bawdy Tony-nominated musical.

Broadway's Valerie Wright directs and choreographs the production. Fresh off the companies of the Broadway and 1st National Tour of the Tony-winning Kimberly Akimbo, Wright returns to the Weathervane for her third season. Previously at the Weathervane, she directed and choreographed Mamma Mia and choreographed last year's The Story Goes On: The Songs of Maltby and Shire.

"I was immediately moved by Dirty Blonde's simple storytelling of two individuals and their finding of one another through a shared admiration," said Wright. "There is a great satisfaction in witnessing loneliness find companionship. I think audiences will find Dirty Blonde moving, funny, and ultimately deeply heartwarming."

Wright continues, "In addition, the convention of three actors portraying multiple roles, many of which are historically accurate, is a thrill to watch. I feel so lucky to have this dynamite cast of Becca Ayers, Robert Fowler, and Ethan Paulini."

Starring as Jo/Mae West is Becca Ayers. Ayers, whose credits include the Broadway companies of 1776, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Addams Family, Avenue Q, and Les Misérables, returns to the Weathervane for their second season.

"In Dirty Blonde, Jo says she loves Mae West because "...she was short, she certainly wasn't young or thin, and it took her thirty years, but she finally made it anyway," said Ayers. "That's why I am drawn to this role! I love the unconventionality of both characters I get to play!"

Joining Ayers in the cast of Dirty Blonde are Weathervane's Producing Artistic Director, Ethan Paulini (Mamma Mia! and Oliver! National tours), and Weathervane's Associate Artistic Director, Robert H. Fowler (Broadway's The Producers and Beauty and the Beast).

In addition to Wright's direction and choreography, Dirty Blonde is music directed by Andrew Morrissey.

Dirty Blonde features design by Jeremy Baldauf (lighting design), Cass Burgess (properties design), Doaa Ouf (projections design), Rien Schlecht (set and costume design), Hillary Jeffers (wig design), and Connor von Rentzell (sound design). Additional creative team: Sam Powers (production stage manager), TessaMarie Beard, Reed Davis, and Rien Schlecht (assistant stage management), Vero Villalobos (technical director), and Jason Luck (scenic charge).

Dirty Blonde opens September 4 and runs in alternating repertory through October 4, 2025. Special events for Dirty Blonde include an opening night champagne reception on September 4th.