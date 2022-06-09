Cue Zero Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens Next Week

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces their June production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. CZT brings a unique twist on this haunted horror with performances June 17-19th at the Derry Opera House. There will also be a live-stream option for those wishing to view the production from the comfort of their own home.

Necromancy, political assassinations, falsified prophecies, and many other dark and evil happenings are explored in Artistic Director Dan Pelletier's female-driven interpretation of one of Shakespeare's greatest plays. "It can be argued that all of the important action of the play is motivated by the ambitions and desires of Lady Macbeth," states Pelletier, "and I want to lean into that; make her the central focus and maybe even the cause of every plot point. I've always had a deep fascination with the paranormal and have been dying to do a piece where the direction can embrace that. This piece provides the perfect opportunity, as we accentuate the dark arts of the witches and reimagine Lady Macbeth as a practitioner of witchcraft herself."

This production contains multiple acts of bloody violence, flashing lights, witchcraft, human sacrifice, and more that audiences may find shocking.