Community Players of Concord to Present PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Community Players of Concord, NH will present a fun and fresh new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince Street, Concord, NH on Friday, May 3rd at 7:30 PM, Saturday, May 4th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, May 5th at 2:00 PM.

Not your grandmother's Jane Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?!

Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical than it does in this effervescent new adaptation. Playwright Kate Hamill injects hilarious new life into this classic love story with a decidedly progressive take on the trials and travails of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy and (of course) the Bennet clan, Mr. Collins, Mr. Wickham, and more. But not to worry, empire waists and lavish Regency-era attire still abound in this familiar yet surprisingly modern adaptation directed by Vicky Sandin.

Tickets are now on sale online at the button below. The box office opens 90 minutes before each show. Tickets and information are also available by calling (603) 344-4747. Adults $20 / Juniors-Seniors $18.