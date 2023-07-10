Colson Whitehead, Author Of 'The Nickel Boys' Comes to Writers On A New England Stage This Month

The event is on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre Photo 1 Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre Photo 2 STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre
GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse Photo 3 GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse
Actors Cooperative Theatre's CABARET to Play the Hatbox Theatre This Month Photo 4 Actors Cooperative Theatre's CABARET to Play the Hatbox Theatre This Month

Colson Whitehead, Author Of 'The Nickel Boys' Comes to Writers On A New England Stage This Month

On Thursday, July 20, Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author Colson Whitehead comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss the newest installment in the Harlem Trilogy, CROOK MANIFESTO. A darkly funny tale of a city under siege but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family, Whitehead's novel draws a kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory.

The 7pm event will include an author presentation and on-stage interview with NHPR's Rick Ganley, host of Morning Edition.

When/Where: Thursday, July 20 - 7pm

The Music Hall Historic Theater

28 Chestnut Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Colson Whitehead is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of eleven works of fiction and nonfiction. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for The Nickel Boys and The Underground Railroad, which also won the National Book Award. A recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, Whitehead has also written a collection of essays about New York City. His fiction, criticism, and reviews have appeared in several publications, including The New York Times, Harper's, and Granta. He lives in New York City.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Colson Whitehead with CROOK MANIFESTO on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm is $5. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Crook Manifesto, $30 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street. 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
New Hampshires Hillfest Celebrates a Sell-Out Ahead of 2023 Festival Photo
New Hampshire's Hillfest Celebrates a Sell-Out Ahead of 2023 Festival

The annual Hillfest Christian Music Festival, one of the fastest growing Christian music festivals in the county, has announced that for the first time in festival history they have sold out of tickets ahead of the festival.

2
RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month Photo
RGC Theatre Brings BIG FISH to the Hatbox This Month

RGC Theatre will present the hit Broadway musical Big Fish at the Hatbox Theatre from July 21st-30th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

3
HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre Photo
HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is Now Playing at Weathervane Theatre

From the creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Weathervane Theatre will present the country jukebox musical comedy Honky Tonk Laundry by Roger Bean. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Monday, July 3, through August 3, 2023. It is sponsored by Scott Hunt in memory and celebration of Kathy Meddings.

4
GUYS AND DOLLS is Now Playing at The New London Barn Playhouse Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS is Now Playing at The New London Barn Playhouse

Hilarious and romantic, the timeless classic Guys and Dolls is back at the New London Barn Playhouse, after appearing in 2011, running from June 28th - July 9th at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 29th, 5th, and 7th at 2:00pm and Sunday performances at 5:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tokyo Stories
The Park Theatre (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Hatbox Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
The Park Theatre (7/12-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (7/28-7/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You