Colson Whitehead, Author Of 'The Nickel Boys' Comes to Writers On A New England Stage This Month

On Thursday, July 20, Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling author Colson Whitehead comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series to discuss the newest installment in the Harlem Trilogy, CROOK MANIFESTO. A darkly funny tale of a city under siege but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family, Whitehead's novel draws a kaleidoscopic portrait of Harlem that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory.

The 7pm event will include an author presentation and on-stage interview with NHPR's Rick Ganley, host of Morning Edition.

When/Where: Thursday, July 20 - 7pm

The Music Hall Historic Theater

28 Chestnut Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Colson Whitehead is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of eleven works of fiction and nonfiction. He is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for The Nickel Boys and The Underground Railroad, which also won the National Book Award. A recipient of MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, Whitehead has also written a collection of essays about New York City. His fiction, criticism, and reviews have appeared in several publications, including The New York Times, Harper's, and Granta. He lives in New York City.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Colson Whitehead with CROOK MANIFESTO on Thursday, July 20, at 7pm is $5. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (Crook Manifesto, $30 hardcover) is required. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

