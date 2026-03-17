Dive In Productions to Host Workshop of New Musical REAL, ENOUGH in Portsmouth

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Dive In Productions will present the third installment of their Dive In-Cubator staged reading series with a workshop performance of the new musical Real, enough at the New Hampshire Theatre Project on March 20th at 7:30PM. The evening will consist of a staged reading followed by a talkback.

With book and lyrics by Marina Altschiller-Gannon, music by Marina Altschiller-Gannon and Michael Freitag, and arrangement by Michael Freitag, Real, enough tells a story about love, in every sense of the word.

When Claire, a writer running from a life that no longer feels like her own, moves to a small town to try and write the story that will finally make it all make sense, she meets Sarah, a woman working to rebuild her life after the death of her boyfriend, Alex, whose spirit just so happens to be stuck on Earth and unable to move on. When Claire offers to help Alex finish his "unfinished business," past and present collide, and all three must reckon with grief, connection, and what it really means to move forward.

The workshop production will feature performances from Nicole Jones, Katelin Garland, and Ben Hunton with music direction by Tim Goss.

The one night only performance will take place on March 20 at the New Hampshire Theatre Project at 7:30pm.