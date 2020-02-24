Anne Enright Discusses New Novel at WRITERS IN THE LOFT, 3/11

On Wednesday, March 11, Booker Prize-winning author Anne Enright comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers in the Loft series. She will discuss her highly anticipated new novel, ACTRESS, a mother-daughter love story and a wry valentine to the theatrical life-from small-town Ireland to Broadway to Hollywood. Bringing to life two generations of women with difficult sexual histories, both assaulted and silenced, both findinga??or failing to finda??their powers of recovery, ACTRESS touches a raw and timely nerve.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an onstage interview with Kristen Bulger, Digital Marketing Associate at The Music Hall, followed by a Q&A and post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author: Anne Enright has published three volumes of stories, one book of nonfiction, and five novels. In 2015, she was named the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction. Her novel, The Gathering, won the Man Booker Prize and The Forgotten Waltz won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. She currently lives and works in Dublin.

Tickets: The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Anne Enright with Actress on Wednesday, March 11, at 7pm is $41. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of ACTRESS ($26.95, hardcover), a bar beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You