Alice Howe & Music Legend Freebo Come to the Park Theatre This Month

On Friday, November 17, the acclaimed Alice Howe Band featuring Freebo takes the stage at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

To hear Alice Howe sing is to be enraptured by the natural, unaffected beauty of her voice, “a marvelous instrument, strong and effortlessly musical, yet also capable of the sort of nuance that adds layers of meaning” (The Patriot Ledger). The Los Angeles-based, Boston-bred singer-songwriter-guitarist was named Best Female Artist at the 2023 International Acoustic Music Awards. Her second and latest album, Circumstance, was produced by her creative partner Freebo, the legendary rock bassist best known for his decade of touring and recording with Bonnie Raitt and recorded at iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. On the album, Alice displays her vocal prowess and reflective writing in abundance, mining both her heart and her musical tastes for a deep, personal journey across an Americana soundscape dotted with blues, folk, country, soul, and rock. 

Alice Howe and Freebo have worked as creative collaborators in the studio and on stage since 2017. Each a compelling performer in their own right, they both lead and support each other in their well-crafted songs with flawless harmonies and tasteful instrumentation. Freebo weaves his unique fretless bass stylings into Alice's superb vocals for a presentation with undeniable chemistry. They will be joined by veteran LA session musician and Berklee School Of Music professor Marty Walsh on electric guitar and New Hampshire’s own Peter Whitehead on drums.

The Alice Howe Band has one performance: Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on the day of the show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

For further information about the band, please visit https://durhamcountypoets.com/home.




