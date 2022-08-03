2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Returns to the Players This Week

A new cast of virtuosic actor-pianists brings a Players Favorite back to the stage! Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt's 2 Pianos 4 Hands returns after 8 years to charm audiences once again. The show features the new team of Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin in the roles of Ted and Richard, under the direction of Players' Artistic Director Tom Frey. Frey is also the U.S. resident director for the smash hit Canadian play and has previously performed in the show over 600 times.

Two actors, two pianos and many, many characters grace the stage as fifteen years of learning the art of piano playing unfolds. From classical to pop to jazz, the play provides the chance for the two performers to give their all in a 120-minute virtuoso performance. Along the journey the actor-pianists portray a dazzling range of characters embellished with a show of piano wizardry featuring the music of Bach, Beethoven, Billy Joel, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more.



As children, Ted and Richard endure the judging eyes of teachers, adjudicators, and parents. As "friendly" competitors nearing their teens they face off at various festivals. As young adults, their eyes open to new ideas and influences. And as they mature, they become more aware of the gap between the very good and the great - the universal plight of all those with an ounce of training and talent and the will to "be" a professional musician, or athlete, or actor, or dancer. 2 Pianos 4 Hands captures the humor that comes with dedicating yourself to a dream, and the sense of loss in eventually learning to let go of it.



"2 Pianos 4 Hands is one of those shows that stays with you long after the curtain comes down," says Frey. "It has had a profound effect on me personally, and I've watched audiences across the country and Canada be charmed, laugh until crying, and reconcile with that small part of each of us that deals with our personal dreams. This particular cast is incredible, and I'm dazzled on a daily basis by their extraordinary talents."

The actors have done the show together previously at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Matthew McGloin appears as Richard, having opened the Players' summer season with an acclaimed performance as the Emcee in Cabaret. New company member Jefferson McDonald makes his Players' debut in the role of Richard. Scenic design is by Steve Lucas; costume design and coordination is by Chloe Ross; lighting and sound design is by Kevin Frazier; props design is by Emily Allinson. Julia Perez and Vanessa C. Hart are Equity Stage Management.

Special Events

There will be a talkback with members of the cast and creative team after the show on Sunday, August 7th. On August 13th, Blackfire Farm will be onsite with their fabulous wood-fired pizzas, available for purchase between 5-7pm before curtain. Come early and enjoy pizza and a show! Also, Pay-What-You-Can Tickets for 2 Pianos 4 Hands will be available on Friday, August 5th to anyone who needs assistance accessing tickets to Players' productions. We invite patrons to attend the August 5th performance, with a guest, for whatever they feel they can pay. Pay-What-You-Can tickets must be reserved ahead of time through the box office: (603) 924-7585.

Single tickets for 2 Pianos 4 Hands are $47, and on sale NOW. Barn Door Flex Passes are available throughout the Summer Season. Tickets can be purchased at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585.