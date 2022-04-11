Willem Wilmnik Prize Awarded to GIVE ME SOME SKIN

The Willem Wilmink Prize for the Best Children's Song 2022 goes to Give me some skin by Jurrian van Dongen (text) and Jan en Keez Groenteman (composition). The song was sung by Maarten Heijmans, Rop Verheijen and Jesse Mensah. The prize was awarded on Sunday evening 10 April in De Grote Kerk of Wilminktheater and Muziekcentrum Enschede.

According to the jury, Give me some skin is 'being allowed to touch a tender plea for each other, wonderfully topical after two years of keeping one and a half meters away'. The song was one of 77 entries for the Willem Wilmink Prize.

In addition to the jury, the public was also allowed to choose a winning song. This year's audience award went to Robert Ramaker with his song De machinist . Composer, musician and theater maker Dirk Scheele received the Buma Kindermuziekprijs 2022 on Sunday in Enschede, an oeuvre prize that has been awarded for the first time this year. The presentation of the three prizes concluded the Children's Music Week 2022.

The Willem Wilmink Prize for the Best Children's Song, named after the Enschede poet and writer, who died in 2003, was awarded for the eighth time this year. Previous winners have included Ted van Lieshout, Koos Meinderts, Thijs Borsten, Henny Vrienten, Katinka Polderman and Kenny B. The prize is an initiative of Wilminktheater and Muziekcentrum Enschede and is made possible in part by Buma Cultuur. The prize consists of a work of art, made by artist Helga Kock am Brink and a cash prize of €5,000 (€3,000 for the lyricist, €1,000 for the composer and €1,000 for the performing artist).