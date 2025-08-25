THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING Comes to the Dutch National Opera in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nia is looking for more time. With the hours she has, it just doesn’t seem possible to help her grandmother in the lab while also training in her aunt’s dance studio. Will she have to make a choice? The Theory of Everything shows that it doesn’t always have to be ‘one or the other’.

This spoken-word opera blends opera and dance, classical music and spoken word in a magical and philosophical adventure. Stage director Naomi van der Linden and musical director Hanne van de Vrie jointly initiated this musical family production, with music by composer Carlijn Metselaar and text by multidisciplinary word artist Roziena Salihu. After a successful run two years ago, the production returns this autumn holiday.

Grandmother, a leading scientist, wants Nia to use her exceptional mathematical talent to help her make a breakthrough in physics with the ‘theory of everything’. But her aunt, a famous dancer, sees a different talent in Nia and wants her to focus entirely on dance. But Nia wants both. As she searches for a way to combine these worlds, she discovers that apparent contradictions can lead to something new.

Not only in its story but also in its form, The Theory of Everything brings different disciplines together. This energetic youth opera shows that art and science are more closely connected than one might think. After a successful series of performances in 2023–2024, the production returns this autumn holiday.