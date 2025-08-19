OPERETTA LAND Comes to the Dutch National Opera in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Operetta Land, anything is possible—as long as you use your imagination. Theatre maker Steef de Jong and writer Paulien Cornelisse take you on a journey to an enchanting kingdom where romance, mistaken identities and music reign supreme.

On an empty stage, the ‘Verzinner’ (the Inventor) sets his imagination to work, and suddenly Operetta Land appears: a marvellous kingdom where every day is filled with celebration and music. But when evil King Pygmalion, ruler of the dour neighbouring country of Operania, arrives on the scene, all joy is at risk of vanishing.

This production, which weaves together music from various operettas, received glowing reviews after its 2022 premiere and now makes a welcome return. The Netherlands Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Aldert Vermeulen, brings the music to life, with soloists including Elenora Hu, Laetitia Gerards and Raoul Steffani.

Performances run 5-23 October.