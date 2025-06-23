NOORDERZON FESTIVAL Reveals Artist Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Noorderzon Festival has announced a large part of its international music line-up. On the open-air Apollo stage in Noorderplantsoen, you can enjoy free performances by artists such as MT Jones, LA LOM, Trousdale, MJ Lenderman, and Hamish Hawk. At the Pollux venue, you'll find Zinadelphia, Chartreuse and Allman Brown, while in the Lutherse Kerk, Zubin Kanga will deliver a hypnotic performance.

Ticket sales for the full festival programme begin on Monday, July 7 at 12:00. As always, friends get early access 24 hours in advance.

Every evening at 22:30, we present standout international acts on the open-air stage Apollo in the Noorderplantsoen, artists on the brink of their breakthrough.

From the soulful retro-pop of BBC favorite MT Jones to the fiery afrobeats of Raúl Monsalve y los Forajidos, and from LA LOM with their summery bolero-soul blend to the gritty alt-country of MJ Lenderman & The Wind. Hanggai brings thunderous Mongolian rock, Hamish Hawk impresses with literary chamber pop, and Trousdale moves with harmonious indie pop filled with self-love. Add the sunny samba-reggae of Rogê and the psychedelic cumbia of the Rolando Bruno Band, and you’ve got a series of nights bursting with musical fireworks.

In addition to the free performances on Apollo, this year also features intimate, atmospheric concerts for true music connoisseurs both in the enchanting Spiegeltent Pollux in the Noorderplantsoen and in the Lutherse Kerk in the city center.

On three evenings, the magical Spiegeltent Pollux will host a variety of artists, each creating their own unique atmosphere. Zinadelphia delivers soulful burlesque pop with a disco twist, perfect for a sparkling start. Chartreuse immerses you in melancholic night pop full of dreamy depth. Allman Brown follows with cinematic indie folk and an electronic glow that takes you on an intimate journey. And finally, Zubin Kanga blends classical piano with cutting-edge technology in a hypnotic performance at the Lutherse Kerk.

