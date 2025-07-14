Lowlands Festival Comes to the Netherlands in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lowlands takes place on August 15 + 16 + 17 2025 at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland at Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands. You can arrive at Thursday August 14 from 9:00 am in the morning and leave at Monday August 18 at noon.

A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise is exactly what it promises to be: a true backpacker’s Garden Of Eden and Holland’s most adventurous cultural outdoorevent, offering a cutting edge choice of only the best in alternative music, film, stand-up comedy, visual arts, literature and street theatre.

For three days in August, a township with 65,000 inhabitants arises in the middle of the country. The Lowlands festival hosts no less than twelve stages in three large areas (among which a cinema and theatre), about 250 different acts and performances, dozens of restaurants from all corners of the earth, food and drink stalls, a large market with everything from clothes and CD stores to a barber’s shop, sports facilities, a sauna / hottub area, its own currency, a local radio station, a daily newspaper (Dutch only) and, last but not least: seven luxury campsites with hot showers and real, flushable toilets. A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise really is the ultimate summer holiday extravaganza!

Lowlands uses mobile-only tickets. Instead of a printout or PDF, you will have a QR code scanned in the Ticketmaster app.

This goes for your festival ticket at the wristband tent as well as all other festival-related tickets such as Parking Permits, Campercamping Tickets and Gllamcamp.

Depending on crowd volume, you may experience limited internet availability on arrival, which makes it essential to come prepared: make sure you save your tickets for offline access in the Ticketmaster app before you leave home for the festival. Having offline access to your tickets before you arrive on-site will simplify the entry process significantly.