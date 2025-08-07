LET AMSTERDAM DANCE Documentary is Available on NPO Start

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On 15 June 2025, Dutch National Opera & Ballet hosted the festive final performance of Let Amsterdam Dance, a large-scale participation project involving residents from across the city. The NTR has made a documentary about the project, which is now available on NPO Start.

In celebration of Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary, groups of residents from each of the city’s eight districts, of all ages, with or without prior dance experience, learned a section of In C, a choreography by Sasha Waltz that balances structure with improvisation. Each group performed their own interpretation during a free, local presentation in their own district.

The documentary shows how the participants worked towards the joint final performance on the stage of Dutch National Opera & Ballet. The preparations and district presentations form the lead-up to this shared moment. Excerpts from the final performance are also featured in the documentary.

Watch here.