 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LET AMSTERDAM DANCE Documentary is Available on NPO Start

On 15 June 2025, Dutch National Opera & Ballet hosted the festive final performance of Let Amsterdam Dance.

By: Aug. 07, 2025
LET AMSTERDAM DANCE Documentary is Available on NPO Start Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On 15 June 2025, Dutch National Opera & Ballet hosted the festive final performance of Let Amsterdam Dance, a large-scale participation project involving residents from across the city. The NTR has made a documentary about the project, which is now available on NPO Start.

In celebration of Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary, groups of residents from each of the city’s eight districts, of all ages, with or without prior dance experience, learned a section of In C, a choreography by Sasha Waltz that balances structure with improvisation. Each group performed their own interpretation during a free, local presentation in their own district.

The documentary shows how the participants worked towards the joint final performance on the stage of Dutch National Opera & Ballet. The preparations and district presentations form the lead-up to this shared moment. Excerpts from the final performance are also featured in the documentary.

Watch here.


Need more Netherlands Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos