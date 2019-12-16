Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Netherlands:
Best Breakthrough Performance
Best Choreography
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 29%
Anne de Blok - SCHULD - National tour 29%
Dominique de Bont - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 22%
Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 49%
Chiara Re - SCHULD - National tour 35%
Daan Wijnands - 'T SCHAEP MET DE 5 POOTEN - DeLaMar Theater 16%
Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 23%
Ad Knippels - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 19%
John Kraaijkamp - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 16%
Willemijn Verkaik - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 22%
Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 22%
Renée van Wegberg - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 15%
Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 35%
Wannes van der Veer - KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 26%
Benno Barends - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 25%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 33%
FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 21%
SCHULD - National tour 17%
WET - Perdu Amsterdam 100%
Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 55%
Eric Goossens - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 31%
Kathelijne Monnens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - National tour 14%
Ad Knippels - ANASTASIA - Circustheater Scheveningen 37%
Edwin Jonker - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 22%
Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 19%
Cystine Carreon - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 40%
Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 37%
Irene Kuiper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 23%
