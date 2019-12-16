BWW Regional Awards
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Dec. 16, 2019  
There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Netherlands:

Best Breakthrough Performance
Julia Berendse - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 29%
 Anne de Blok - SCHULD - National tour 29%
 Dominique de Bont - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 22%

Best Choreography
Stanley Burleson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 49%
 Chiara Re - SCHULD - National tour 35%
 Daan Wijnands - 'T SCHAEP MET DE 5 POOTEN - DeLaMar Theater 16%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Tony Neef - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 23%
 Ad Knippels - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 19%
 John Kraaijkamp - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 16%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Willemijn Verkaik - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 22%
 Pia Douwes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 22%
 Renée van Wegberg - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 15%

Best Lighting Design
Uri Rapaport - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 35%
 Wannes van der Veer - KIKKER EN HET AVONTUUR - National tour 26%
 Benno Barends - FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 25%

Best Musical
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 33%
 FUN HOME - International Theatre Amsterdam 21%
 SCHULD - National tour 17%

Best Play
WET - Perdu Amsterdam 100%

Best Set Design
Carla Janssen Hofelt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 55%
 Eric Goossens - FUN HOME - International theatre Amsterdam 31%
 Kathelijne Monnens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - National tour 14%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Ad Knippels - ANASTASIA - Circustheater Scheveningen 37%
 Edwin Jonker - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 22%
 Raymond Paardekooper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 19%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Cystine Carreon - VROUWEN OP DE RAND VAN EEN ZENUWINZINKING - CC Amstel 40%
 Mylène d'Anjou - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 37%
 Irene Kuiper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - National tour 23%

