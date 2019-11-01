BWW Review: GHOST STORIES at DeLaMar Theater: ​​​​​​​Looking for a thrill? Go and see Ghost Stories! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Looking for a thrill? Go and see Ghost Stories.

Perfectly planned premiering during Halloween, Ghost Stories' opening night event has everything horror-lovers crave. Dark corners, bloody entrances and an eerie atmosphere in the theatre..

It is all just a warming up for the main event, the actual show.

Professor of parapsychology Filip Kuijper (André Dongelmans) welcomes the audience at his lecture, where he will share three stories of the strangest events his clients has encountered.

Are they all connected and what is real? Everybody has their own truth...

Dongelmans as the professor charms and informs the audience, meanwhile having secrets of his own. It's an exciting layer to his character.

Without giving away any spoilers, this show is buzzing. Buzzing with adrenaline, fear and most of all - anticipating of what's to come. The energy in the audience is tangible, which makes it more of a thrill to experience the show as a group.

Laus Steenbeeke plays Ton van Dam, a no-nonsense night guard at a storage facillity. He has a down-to-earth way about him, which makes the events happening in his story all the more eerie. Alexander Brouwer as Simon van den Heuvel is nerve-racking to watch, you feel like screaming to him, like you would to the TV when watching a scary movie.

Huib Cluistra is delightful as Mark Buther, the slick bussinesman. Very physical in his comedy, and the comic relief which the audience clearly needs, after all the screams. But still, his story is as disturbing as the next.

Heads off to the new producer team: Christian Seijkens and Allard Blom (De Theater B.V.), who took a risk with this production. It's something new and exciting and adds to the current Dutch theatre in a way that has not been seen before.

Go and see this show... if you dare!

For more info and tickets: www.ghoststories.nu





