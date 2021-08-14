ASOT1000 Will Take Place on a New Date in February 2022

Following the Dutch government's recent decision to extend the measures banning large events up until 20 September, event promoter and organiser ALDA has announced that the ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend cannot take place on the original dates of 3 and 4 September after months of uncertainty, instead moving to 18 & 19 February 2022.

Due to the size of the event, looking to welcome 55,000 visitors from 100 countries to the Jaarbeurs, Utrecht with 30,000 being from abroad, the government has deemed that it is ultimately not safe for this to currently happen, leaving the organiser with no choice but to postpone the sold out ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend from the original dates of 3 & 4 September 2021 until next year, on 18 & 19 February 2022. The government has now decided to suspend large events until 20 September, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte stating that the number of hospitalizations and corona infections are not yet under control, to the point where multi-day events of more than 750 people can't possibly take place. Earlier this month, ALDA had sent out a letter directed towards State Secretary Mona Keijzer of Economic Affairs and Climate and Mayor of Utrecht Sharon Dijksma with the aim of gaining quicker clarity, and although the relief of finally having a definitive decision is felt, it comes with heavy hearts.

On Saturday 16 October, ALDA is preparing for another huge edition of AMF at the Johan Cruijff ArenA during the week of Amsterdam Dance Event. On the same date, they are also welcoming the famed Secret Project Festival to Europe for the first time together with American event partner Insomniac. Selling 17,500 tickets for this event, Director and Co-founder of ALDA Allan Hardenberg stated: "We cannot go back to the same trajectory as we did in the past period. That is impossible for our team, but also for any other festival organizer. As far as we are concerned, the cabinet will come up with a date early next year, as long as there is clarity. A form of perspective, that's what we need now. It is nice that there is finally clarity for ASOT, but during the press conference I missed a long-term vision with regard to events. This is essential for us as organizer and producer, for our suppliers and artists, but also for our visitors. We cannot have a policy on measures that change every two weeks. More freelancers and staff will leave, so even with the guarantee fund, this is destroying a beautiful and important industry." More information about AMF and Secret Project Festival is expected on 17 September when the next press conference is to take place.

Certainly a sad moment for all, Armin van Buuren spoke out regarding the recent news:

"I am extremely disappointed that we have to postpone the 1000th ASOT show. I was looking forward to getting back on stage and celebrating this milestone with you. However, there is also positive news, the new dates for ASOT1000 are February 18 and 19, 2022. We are going to do everything we can to celebrate next year bigger than ever, in any case I can't wait."



This cancellation does not affect the ASOT1000 events in Moscow & Krakow, which are both still set to go ahead on October 8 & 9 respectively. Tickets for ASOT1000 Celebration Weekend's original dates of 3 & 4 September will remain valid for the new dates of 18 & 19 February 2022 and will automatically transfer over. Further information on next steps and what options are available for ticket holders will be emailed out to all ticket holders within the upcoming period. For any questions, fans can visit the FAQ section of the ASOT website or email events@astateoftrance.com if their questions are not answered by the FAQ, where replies will be sent back as soon as possible.

This decision from the Dutch government has also affected other events in the calendar, with A Day At The Park being postponed from 18 September 2021 to 17 September 2022 in Rotterdam. The exclusive A Day At The Park Blijdorp Edition, for 750 festival goers, will continue on Saturday 21 August. ALDA supports the UNMUTE US initiative to quickly demand more perspective and emphasize the general importance of the events industry.