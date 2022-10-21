A State Of Trance Celebrates Monumental Return With ASOT Event In Utrecht After Two Years

After two years, A State of Trance will make its monumental return to Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, alongside ALDA on 3+4 March, 2023. Undergoing a distinctive transformation, this event will showcase what the future holds for the iconic brand.



With the future in mind, the long awaited and sought after ASOT Celebration Weekend will also see an immense and unmissable return to the live scene. ALDA and ASOT have locked in March of 2023 to unite trance fans from all around the world together again at Jaarbeurs after two years, as they not only honor the powerful legacy of the iconic brand, but look towards what the future holds for it. Friday 3 March will see classic celebrations take place, allowing an opportunity for nostalgic reflection on not only the beloved ASOT brand but the trance genre as a whole, with Armin van Buuren guiding audiences on an exceptional trip through the past 20 years of the ASOT brand, with a noteworthy 5-hour audiovisual showcase that any fan certainly cannot afford to miss. On Saturday 4 March, the event will then set the stage for the bright future across 5 different stages, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into how ASOT will take shape over the next few years and beyond.



Towards the end of this year, the lineup for each day will also be revealed. Showcasing fresh, dynamic artists and familiar faces that fans are accustomed to seeing at ASOT shows, this all ties together to curate an unprecedented experience like never seen before.



Announced on-air during yesterday's episode of the radio show, ticket sales will be relaunched for the highly anticipated event, with a very limited amount of pre-sale tickets becoming available on 27 October, and the worldwide sale following on 29 October. Those looking to secure tickets early can take advantage of the cheapest price point, at the price they were sold for before the pandemic, with pricing tiers increasing with demand.



Expecting to be a rapid sellout event with only the final 15% of tickets allocated for this special ticket sale, A State of Trance will take place at Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, on 3+4 March 2023, with pre-sale sign ups now available via astateoftrance.com/register.