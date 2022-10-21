Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A State Of Trance Celebrates Monumental Return With ASOT Event In Utrecht After Two Years

A State of Trance will take place at Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, on 3-4 March 2023.

Register for Netherlands News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  
A State Of Trance Celebrates Monumental Return With ASOT Event In Utrecht After Two Years

After two years, A State of Trance will make its monumental return to Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, alongside ALDA on 3+4 March, 2023. Undergoing a distinctive transformation, this event will showcase what the future holds for the iconic brand.

With the future in mind, the long awaited and sought after ASOT Celebration Weekend will also see an immense and unmissable return to the live scene. ALDA and ASOT have locked in March of 2023 to unite trance fans from all around the world together again at Jaarbeurs after two years, as they not only honor the powerful legacy of the iconic brand, but look towards what the future holds for it. Friday 3 March will see classic celebrations take place, allowing an opportunity for nostalgic reflection on not only the beloved ASOT brand but the trance genre as a whole, with Armin van Buuren guiding audiences on an exceptional trip through the past 20 years of the ASOT brand, with a noteworthy 5-hour audiovisual showcase that any fan certainly cannot afford to miss. On Saturday 4 March, the event will then set the stage for the bright future across 5 different stages, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse into how ASOT will take shape over the next few years and beyond.

Towards the end of this year, the lineup for each day will also be revealed. Showcasing fresh, dynamic artists and familiar faces that fans are accustomed to seeing at ASOT shows, this all ties together to curate an unprecedented experience like never seen before.

Announced on-air during yesterday's episode of the radio show, ticket sales will be relaunched for the highly anticipated event, with a very limited amount of pre-sale tickets becoming available on 27 October, and the worldwide sale following on 29 October. Those looking to secure tickets early can take advantage of the cheapest price point, at the price they were sold for before the pandemic, with pricing tiers increasing with demand.

Expecting to be a rapid sellout event with only the final 15% of tickets allocated for this special ticket sale, A State of Trance will take place at Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, on 3+4 March 2023, with pre-sale sign ups now available via astateoftrance.com/register.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Olga Smirnova & Young Gyu Choi Nominated in Dancer of the Year Election Critics' Choice 2022Olga Smirnova & Young Gyu Choi Nominated in Dancer of the Year Election Critics' Choice 2022
October 16, 2022

In the Critics' Choice of leading dance magazine Dance Europe on the 2021-2022 international dance season, the Dutch National Ballet is rewarded with 21 mentions in various categories including Dancer of the Year, Best Company, Director of the Year, Premiere of the Year and Outstanding Dance Performance.  
Director Eline Arbo And Five New Actors Joining Internationaal Theater AmsterdamDirector Eline Arbo And Five New Actors Joining Internationaal Theater Amsterdam
October 12, 2022

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam has announced that director Eline Arbo has committed herself to the theatre as Associate Artistic Director. Alongside director Ivo van Hove, she will be part of the artistic core of ITA. From January '23, Arbo will be appointed Ibsen Artist in Residence, an initiative of the Philip Loubser Foundation, which gives directors with an international ambition the opportunity to develop themselves artistically.
Het Amsterdamse Winterparadijs Keert Terug En Voegt HET GROTE IJSTHEATER Toe Aan De Ultieme WinterbelevingHet Amsterdamse Winterparadijs Keert Terug En Voegt HET GROTE IJSTHEATER Toe Aan De Ultieme Winterbeleving
October 6, 2022

Het Amsterdamse Winterparadijs keert terug en voegt 'Het Grote IJstheater' toe aan de ultieme winterbeleving. Illusionisten Hans Klok, Victor Mids en dierenliefhebbers Floris Göbel & Britt Dekker maken opwachting in het nieuwe theater.
New Rock Musical MONSTERSONGSPerforms In Amsterdam This OctoberNew Rock Musical MONSTERSONGSPerforms In Amsterdam This October
October 4, 2022

This October, The Cauldron Performing Arts is producing the new musical Monstersongs at CREA Theatre. Monstersongs is a unique piece of theatre synthesizing a graphic novel of immersive, detailed artwork and projections and a rock album - all from the point of view of misunderstood monsters.
Dutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUEDutch National Opera Presents the European Premiere of Jeanine Tesori's BLUE
October 3, 2022

  On 7 November, Dutch National Opera will present the European premiere of Blue, Jeanine Tesori's composition which in 2020 the Music Critics Association of North America's 2020 awarded as 'Best New Opera'.