TomÃ¡s and the Library Lady Finishes Up 18-19 Nashville Children's Theatre Season

Tomás and the Library Lady Finishes Up 18-19 NCT Season

Rona Carter and Matthew Benenson Cruz

- photo by Michael Scott Evans

Based on the true story of Mexican-American author and educator Tomás Rivera, Tomás and the Library Lady - the final offering of Nashville Children's Theatre's 2018-19 season - is told in both Spanish and English, and follows the son of migrant farm workers as he discovers a surprising world of stories inside his local library with support from a special librarian.

Opening night is Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 pm with general admission tickets.

The inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make anything possible. Tomás and the Library Lady is presented by Nashville Children's Theatre, the nation's oldest professional theatre for young audiences and the largest theatre in Middle Tennessee. Tomás and the Library Lady runs April 25-May 19 at NCT.

"With this play, we step into the family of Tomás: a family of love, hard work, music, and perseverance," says director Alicia Lark Fuss. "His was also a family of stories- so it seems fitting that Tomás would find his way to the magic of the library. As Tomás forms a friendship with the Library Lady, we see Tomás' world grow a little bigger and how friends can become family."

Tomás and the Library Lady, set in the 1940's, presents a glimpse of life for migrant farm workers at that time. The play emphasizes the importance of family and education.

Sunday, May 5 is NCT's GRAND DAY CARNIVAL and after the 2 p.m. performance of Tomás and the Library Lady on Sunday, May 5, families can enjoy a carnival of games, food, and fun - a $40 All Access Pass provides a ticket to see the play as well as all carnival activities - including a petting zoo, face painting, a dance party, food, and more. For tickets, call (615) 252-4675 or go online to www.nashvillect.org.

Tomás and the Library Lady is written by José Cruz González, adapted from the book by Pat Mora. The cast includes multiple First Night Award winner Rona Carter and Matthew Benenson Cruz.

Scenic Design is by Scott Leathers, with Co-Scenic Design by local artist Jorge Yances. Projection and Lighting Design is by Maranda DeBusk and Sound Design by Joshua Stark. Original music composed by Jodi Marr with Willie Breeding as co-composer. Costume Design is by Patricia Taber. Alicia Lark Fuss directs. Jorge Yances' participation with NCT is supported by a gift from Center for Latin American Studies at Vanderbilt University.

All performances take place at The Martin Center for Nashville Children's Theatre, 25 Middleton Street, Nashville in the SoBro neighborhood. Free parking is available on site.

ABOUT NASHVILLE CHILDREN'S THEATRE Founded in 1931 by the Junior League of Nashville, Nashville Children's Theatre is the oldest professional children's theatre in the United States. A national leader in theatre arts and education programs for young people, NCT was ranked by TIME Magazine as one of the top five children's theatre's in the country.





