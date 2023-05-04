The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In June

From Thursday, June 8, 2023 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, WCPR's award-winning Star Bright Players present Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 2 HADESTOWN, WICKED, and More Set For Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre 2023-24 Season
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Annabelle Ochoa Lopez on Bringing Eva Peron To Life in Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón Photo 4 Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón at TPAC This Weekend

Annabelle Ochoa Lopez on Bringing Eva Peron To Life in Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced upcoming events for June 2023.

From Thursday, June 8, 2023 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, WCPR's award-winning Star Bright Players present Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical! Presented by Image Surgical Arts, School of Rock - The Musical is a two-hour, two-act show (plus intermission), based on the hit movie. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Star Bright Players are excited to collaborate on this production with the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy as the sponsor and instructors for the student band. Blandina Vergara-Cruz is the director. Performances will be held Thursday June 8, 2023 at 7 p.m., Friday June 9, 2023 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 through May 24, 2023 with code EarlyBird, increasing to $15 on May 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The following weekend, Motor City Magic returns to the WCPAC with two performances of their musical tribute to the legendary artists of Motown! Motor City Magic pays homage to the record label that transformed American pop music and defined a generation. Three vocalists and a 9-piece band will take you back in time through the history of Motown's biggest artists with all of their greatest hits. Featured artists include Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more! Performances will take place Friday, June 16, 2023 and Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55 and up). Tickets can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the WCPAC is excited to host a concert performance of the brand new musical Johnny & the Devil's Box, written by Franklin local Douglas Waterbury-Tieman. The musical made its sold out world premiere run at the Cumberland County Playhouse last fall and has been performed in concert at venues in New York, Connecticut and Tennessee. With a story rooted in Appalachian folklore and an exuberant bluegrass score, Johnny & the Devil's Box has received praise from critics and audiences alike. The performance will take place Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55 and up). Tickets can be purchased at wcpactn.com. To learn more about Johnny & the Devil's Box, visit www.johnnyandthedevilsbox.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.




RELATED STORIES - Nashville

Frist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron Jude Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron Jude

The Frist Art Museum presents Ron Jude: 12 Hz, an exhibition of large-scale black-and-white photographs that defy customary expectations of landscape imagery, revealing the planet's raw materials and the often-imperceptible forces that shape its appearance.

Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ

The Frist Art Museum presents Ron Jude: 12 Hz, an exhibition of large-scale black-and-white photographs that defy customary expectations of landscape imagery, revealing the planet’s raw materials and the often-imperceptible forces that shape its appearance. Organized by the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art & Environment, the exhibition will be on view in the Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from May 26 through August 13, 2023. 

Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project PART OF ME Photo
Ross Flora Collaborates With Blackbird Studio For His New Project 'PART OF ME'

Producer, songwriter, and performer Ross Flora, known for the golden age of rock 'n' roll featuring a southern Americana flare, debuts his first collaboration project, 'Part of Me,' with world-renowned Blackbird Studio. Recorded in Nashville at John and Martina McBride's Blackbird Studio, the two-song release 'Last Part of Me' and 'Get It Right' explore the various

Ballet Hispanicos Doña Perón at TPAC This Weekend Photo
Ballet Hispanico's Doña Perón at TPAC This Weekend

When her boundless imagination was challenged some eight years ago to create Doña Perón, the acclaimed ballet that depicts the life of Eva Perón – known as Santa Evita to her beloved descamisados and for people all over the world who first became intrigued by her via Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical Evita – it was up to Ochoa to create a vivid portrait of the legendary, if still-controversial woman who died more than 70 years ago.  


More Hot Stories For You

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In JuneThe Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In June
TPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance HomeTPAC Announces International Architecture Team For New Performance Home
Frist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron JudeFrist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron Jude
Frist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZFrist Art Museum Presents RON JUDE: 12 HZ

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny & the Devil's Box in Concert
Williamson County Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Miss Barrett
Center for the Arts (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mysteries and Illusions
The Filming Station (5/05-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Andrew Jackson Hall (5/23-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
Scenic City Shakespeare (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys & Dolls in Concert
Source One Five (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Various, Counterculture theme
Various around Nashville (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU