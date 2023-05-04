The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In June

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced upcoming events for June 2023.

From Thursday, June 8, 2023 through Sunday, June 11, 2023, WCPR's award-winning Star Bright Players present Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical! Presented by Image Surgical Arts, School of Rock - The Musical is a two-hour, two-act show (plus intermission), based on the hit movie. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. Star Bright Players are excited to collaborate on this production with the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy as the sponsor and instructors for the student band. Blandina Vergara-Cruz is the director. Performances will be held Thursday June 8, 2023 at 7 p.m., Friday June 9, 2023 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 through May 24, 2023 with code EarlyBird, increasing to $15 on May 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The following weekend, Motor City Magic returns to the WCPAC with two performances of their musical tribute to the legendary artists of Motown! Motor City Magic pays homage to the record label that transformed American pop music and defined a generation. Three vocalists and a 9-piece band will take you back in time through the history of Motown's biggest artists with all of their greatest hits. Featured artists include Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more! Performances will take place Friday, June 16, 2023 and Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55 and up). Tickets can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, the WCPAC is excited to host a concert performance of the brand new musical Johnny & the Devil's Box, written by Franklin local Douglas Waterbury-Tieman. The musical made its sold out world premiere run at the Cumberland County Playhouse last fall and has been performed in concert at venues in New York, Connecticut and Tennessee. With a story rooted in Appalachian folklore and an exuberant bluegrass score, Johnny & the Devil's Box has received praise from critics and audiences alike. The performance will take place Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55 and up). Tickets can be purchased at wcpactn.com. To learn more about Johnny & the Devil's Box, visit www.johnnyandthedevilsbox.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.