The Nashville Bel Canto Foundation Joins Pla Media, Launches New Mentor Program For Young Opera Performers

PLA Media will welcome the Nashville Bel Canto Foundation to its award-winning roster.

"It is most gratifying to be involved in launching the Bel Canto mentoring program to nurture young operatic talent and support the next generation of opera studies. I can think of no better place than the creatively diverse Music City as the perfect place to promote this initiative," says PLA President, Pam Lewis

"This foundation has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am truly elated that I have found such dedicated and inspired allies at PLA Media. I am sure that our introduction to Music City will be a success," said Stefano Baldasseroni, Nashville Bel Canto Foundation President and Executive Director.

The Nashville Bel Canto's mission is to help young singers develop and refine their skills in Italian opera. The fast-paced environment of an opera production can be very intimidating to a ingenue, young singer. Preparing a role for a fully staged opera can be compared to the training required to run a marathon. The singer must learn how to be expressive by using the nuances of the language, how to act in character, how to coordinate with an orchestra all while remaining consistent with their vocal technique. They also have to learn how to handle themselves while constantly receiving notes from the director, conductor, coaches and choreographer. All this pressure can be destabilizing and can definitely ruin a promising career if it not trained properly. The program is designed to let young singers experience all this in a protected and safe environment, where they can learn the unwritten rules that will help them become fully grown artists with a great potential for a thriving career.

To learn more or donate to the Nashville Bel Canto Foundation, visit https://nashvillebelcanto.com