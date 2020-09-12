Tennessee Theatre Hosts Virtual STARS ON STAGE Fundraiser

The event is in honor of the theater's 92nd anniversary on October 1.

The Stars on Stage annual fundraising event is going virtual this year! Tennessee Theatre has announced a special streaming concert from the Tennessee's legendary stage with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors on Thursday, October 1, which is the Theatre's 92nd Anniversary. The concert will be free to watch, but donations are encouraged and there will be an online auction with autographed items, unique experiences, art, and more. There are also special packages available to purchase to make your viewing experience even better!

This year's fundraiser is more important than ever as the company has lost 95% of its revenue due to closing during the pandemic.

Join in for the streaming concert, make a donation, participate in the online auction, and share the event with your friends, family, and colleagues. This is an easy way to show your love and support for the Official State Theatre of Tennessee!

Learn more at https://www.tennesseetheatre.com/starsonstage/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You