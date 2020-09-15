Paquin Entertainment Group Opens New Nashville Office

Paquin Entertainment Group’s Agency division, Paquin Artists Agency (PAA) has also announced the hiring of new agents.

In a time of unprecedented change and adaptation, the 35-year old, Toronto-based Paquin Entertainment Group is looking forward to returning to what they do best.

"Like all our peers we have spent the last months navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic-but we have also set our eyes firmly on the future; to a time when we are able to bring people together again," says Paquin Artists Agency President, Julien Paquin. Today, Paquin is proud to announce the opening of its first office south of the Canada-U.S. border. Artist Manager, Michelle Szeto, is heading up the opening of Paquin Entertainment Group's Nashville office to serve as home base for the growth of Szeto's management roster-award-winning singer-songwriter, Donovan Woods; folk-pop darlings, Wild Rivers; songwriter/producer, Logan Wall and indie-pop artist, Devan-while laying the foundation for Paquin's further expansion into international markets.

"My very first trip to Nashville was back in 2013, and it very quickly became my home away from home," reflects Szeto. "Our company, as well as our many artists, have built lifelong relationships in this town and establishing our first U.S. office here is among a long list of global goals we're setting out to achieve over the next few years. I'm beyond thrilled to finally make it official with Music City, and we're thankful to our industry allies who've been generous and welcoming from the very beginning."

Paquin Entertainment Group's Agency division, Paquin Artists Agency (PAA) has also announced the hiring of new agents, Vesna Pejkovic, one of the most successful and highly regarded booking agents in Canada, as well as André Guérette and Jason Furman, who are joining the team as Vice Presidents. "The hiring of Vesna, Andre, and Jason further solidifies our already strong domestic operation, but each also brings knowledge of the international marketplace, allowing us to broaden our reach outside this country," says Paquin. "With these new agents, we believe we will come out of the pandemic a stronger and more dynamic agency, ready to bring live music back to audiences all around the world."

With a combined 50+ years of experience in the live music industry, Pejkovic, Guérette, and Furman each bring a wealth of knowledge, and impassioned dedication to developing a diverse roster represented across international territories. Pejkovic will work out of Vancouver, welcoming to PAA with her, Chris Botti and Raffi. Guérette and Furman will operate from Toronto. Guérette brings with him to the PAA roster, Patrick Watson, Shabaka Hutchings, Aya Nakamura, and Pink Martini, among others, and Furman's roster includes Badbadnotgood, Straight No Chaser, grandson, and Matt Dusk. Also joining the PAA team, in the role of Agent Assistant, is Frédérique Bernatchez.

