PRAY FOR A MAN Presented At College Grove In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Geo Soul Productions and George Darden will present Pray for a Man. Pray for a Man is set for three shows. Saturday April 26th in College Grove, TN at the Artisorium, 8601 Horton Highway.

The tale of two sisters who share an apartment and are on opposite sides of the dating spectrum. Cookie is a flamboyant quasi-singer and model. She has a robust dating life and heavy social media following and chronicles her singing and dancing antics online. Essence is a straight-laced accountant who desires a husband and kids but can't seem to find a relationship. Consequently, Essence meets Prophetess Margaret who sees a man in her future. As the story unfolds, Essence soon has more men than she can handle and jealousy sets in with Cookie. The play examines faith and sisterhood in a very humorous setting.

Pray for a Man is set for three shows. Saturday April 26th in College Grove, TN at the Artisorium, 8601 Horton Highway. Encore performances will be at Greater Bethel A.M.E Church 1300 Church Street Nashville, TN, Mother's Day weekend Saturday May 10th at 7:00PM and Sunday May 11th at 4:00PM.

Tickets are available at www.geosoulproductions.weebly.com.

Comments