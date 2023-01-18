Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé Koubi

Performances run February 2-4.

Jan. 18, 2023  

OZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé Koubi

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Compagnie Hervé Koubi will take the stage with its astonishingly kinetic performance What the Day Owes to the Night, choreographed by French-Algerian artist Hervé Koubi, on February 2-4.

Described as a "creation of poetic beauty" by The New York Times, What the Day Owes to the Night is a highly-physical production with explosive movement and powerful imagery to, metaphorically, retrace Koubi's family history. Throughout Koubi's life, he believed his family originated in France; however, at 25 years old, his father, while on his deathbed, sent Koubi on a wholesome and artistic journey to the truth. The story of What the Day Owes to the Night explores Koubi's revelation of his family's Algerian heritage, captured impeccably by Compagnie Hervé Koubi's 12 all male French-Algerian and African male dancers who deliver shockingly athletic, high-velocity choreography throughout the piece.

"We're thrilled to host Compagnie Hervé Koubi in Nashville and introduce the community to the work of one of Europe's most distinctive and expressive choreographers," says Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "This performance serves as a magnificent journey of exploration and legacy, and we're honored to kick off our international spring series with Koubi's Nashville debut here on the OZ Arts stage."

Compagnie Hervé Koubi is a brotherhood composed of internationally-acclaimed performers who combine expertise in capoeira, martial arts, hip-hop and contemporary styles. What The Day Owes To The Night exudes contagious energy and powerful imagery that pays homage to Sufi traditions and Islamic architecture. With gravity-defying athleticism and mesmerizing grace, the dynamic choreography draws audiences into a world of human architecture, diving bodies and mesmerizing whirlwinds, with musical pieces composed by Hamza el Din and performed by the Kronos Quartet.

Koubi, born in Cannes, was raised in France and graduated from the University of Aix-en-Provence as a pharmaceutical doctor after studying biology and dance. Koubi traces his life history and magnifies links between cultures in What The Day Owes To The Night, where he correlates his French upbringing to his actual roots in Algeria.

OZ Arts will present What The Day Owes To The Night from February 2-4 in its expansive warehouse. Tickets begin at $25 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is presented in part support from donors and grants, including the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and the Tennessee Arts Commission, and media sponsorship from the Nashville Scene. To learn more about upcoming performances at OZ, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.




TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre Photo
TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre
Clarksville's oldest professional theatre invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with Tomás and the Library Lady, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, January 21, at 2:00pm.
The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With Photo
The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With New Musical Theater Nashville
The Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) is continuing to work with New Musical Theater Nashville (NMTN) running monthly gatherings for songwriters and playwrights in Nashville writing new musicals. Based on the successful JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, the evening salons are a peer to peer program. JMF's and NMTN's goal is to help establish and grow the musical theater writing community in the Nashville area.
Rising Country Star Jarvis Redd To Perform At CMA Festival 2023 Photo
Rising Country Star Jarvis Redd To Perform At CMA Festival 2023
On the Eve of being cast to appear in his Hollywood debut movie 'Athena Saves Christmas' directed by Josh Webber, quickly rising country singer Jarvis Redd revealed his official invitation from the 50th CMA Festival to perform in Nashville this coming June.
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival Photo
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival
Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival, January 21-23 and February 2-4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CST.

More Hot Stories For You


OZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé KoubiOZ Arts Presents WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT By Acclaimed French-Algerian Dancers Compagnie Hervé Koubi
January 18, 2023

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced Compagnie Hervé Koubi will take the stage with its astonishingly kinetic performance What the Day Owes to the Night, choreographed by French-Algerian artist Hervé Koubi, on February 2-4.
Frist Arts Fest Weekend Celebrates Contemporary Art Next MonthFrist Arts Fest Weekend Celebrates Contemporary Art Next Month
January 18, 2023

Celebrating the openings of new exhibitions, the Frist Art Museum will hold its inaugural weekend-long Frist Arts Fest on February 4–5. The event marks the first time in the Frist’s history that the three primary galleries are featuring contemporary art. 
TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional TheatreTOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre
January 17, 2023

Clarksville's oldest professional theatre invites patrons of all ages to rediscover imagination and celebrate the power of possibility created through reading with Tomás and the Library Lady, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday, January 21, at 2:00pm.
The Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With New Musical Theater NashvilleThe Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove Continues New Musical Salons In Nashville With New Musical Theater Nashville
January 16, 2023

The Johnny Mercer Foundation (JMF) is continuing to work with New Musical Theater Nashville (NMTN) running monthly gatherings for songwriters and playwrights in Nashville writing new musicals. Based on the successful JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, the evening salons are a peer to peer program. JMF's and NMTN's goal is to help establish and grow the musical theater writing community in the Nashville area.
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading FestivalTennessee Playwrights Studio Announces The TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival
January 10, 2023

Tennessee Playwrights Studio has announced the TPS 2023 Virtual Reading Festival, January 21-23 and February 2-4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
share