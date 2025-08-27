Nicole Kidman to Headline Career-Spanning Q&A Discussion at Nashville Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is set to host Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman for a Q&A discussion on her career at this year’s 56th annual event. The Q&A titled “Nicole Kidman: Where Art Meets Home in Nashville" will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s CMA Theater on Sunday, September 21, at 5 p.m.

This exclusive Q&A will be followed by a screening of the 2003 film “COLD MOUNTAIN," a story of love and devotion set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, starring Kidman. The event will focus on Kidman’s career, from performances on the big screen to roles in television and her accomplishments as a producer. In this intimate conversation, she will share insights into her creative process, her approach to transformative roles, and the stories behind some of her most memorable characters.

“I’m truly honored to be invited to participate in the Nashville Film Festival,” said Kidman. “Nashville has been my home for over 20 years, and it holds such a special place in my heart. It’s been incredibly meaningful to bring film and television productions to Tennessee — to help support the local creative community and share in the storytelling spirit that runs so deeply through this city. We filmed Season 1 of Scarpetta right here in Nashville, and I’m thrilled that we’re gearing up to begin production on Season 2. It’s a privilege to continue telling stories in a city that inspires so much creativity.”

“Nicole’s commitment to uplifting filmmaking in Tennessee, coupled with her remarkable body of work as both an actor and producer is inspiring," said Jason Padgitt, NashFilm’s Executive Director. “Her personal leadership and tireless advocacy for women in the industry exemplify the values we champion. We look forward to sharing this unforgettable evening with Nashville."

“We are honored to celebrate Nicole Kidman, whose extraordinary career has shaped contemporary cinema and inspired audiences around the world,” said Lauren Thelen, NashFilm’s Programming Director. “The conversation will be a chance to explore the depth of her artistry and hear firsthand how she continues to approach the craft with such passion, authenticity and vision.”

”COLD MOUNTAIN” not only showcases Kidman’s performance but also highlights the contributions of Nashville’s music community through its soundtrack, which was produced by T Bone Burnett and features Alison Krauss, Jack White, and other notable recording artists and musicians. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will provide pre-screening remarks, highlighting the impact of the film’s score and soundtrack.

“The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to collaborate with NashFilm to welcome Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman to our CMA Theater, celebrating her ‘Cold Mountain’ performance and recognizing the potent blend of new and traditional music presented on its award-winning soundtrack,” said Michael Gray, vice president of museum services for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “This collection combines fresh musical perspectives with America’s rich tradition of roots music, exploring themes of love, loss and hardship with songs like ‘The Scarlet Tide,’ performed by Alison Krauss and written by T Bone Burnett and Elvis Costello, and ‘Wayfaring Stranger,’ an early American folk song performed by Jack White.”

The 56th Nashville Film Festival will take place Sept. 18-24th at venues throughout the city. Tickets and VIP badges are on sale now for the 2025 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase tickets and passes, visit here.

About Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy-winning actress and producer. She first gained recognition in the U.S. with Dead Calm (1989) and won an Oscar for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours (2003). She’s also earned Academy Award nominations for Moulin Rouge!, Rabbit Hole, Lion, and Being the Ricardos.

Kidman has received multiple Golden Globes, including for To Die For, Moulin Rouge!, and Being the Ricardos, with nominations for numerous other films such as Cold Mountain, Birth, Lion, and Destroyer. Her diverse filmography includes Eyes Wide Shut, The Others, The Beguiled, Aquaman, Bombshell, and The Northman. In 2024, she won the Volpi Cup at Venice for Babygirl and was named Best Actress of the Year by the National Board of Review.

As founder of Blossom Films, Kidman has produced and starred in acclaimed TV series including Big Little Lies (Emmy and Golden Globe wins), The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Roar, Expats, Lioness, The Perfect Couple, and Holland. Upcoming projects include the Practical Magic 2 for Warner Brothers, Scarpetta for Prime Video, and Margo’s Got Money Trouble for Apple.

On stage, she earned critical acclaim in The Blue Room and Photograph 51 on London’s West End. In January of 2006, Kidman was awarded Australia’s highest honor, the Companion in the Order of Australia. She was also named, and continues to serve, as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women. In addition, Kidman has helped raise millions over the years for the Women’s Cancer Program at Stanford as well as the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

In 2017, the Cannes Film Festival honored Kidman with a special award for her body of work and longstanding history with the festival. She is one of only eight people to ever receive this honor in the 70-year history of the festival. In 2024, Kidman became the 49th recipient of the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, their highest honor for a career in film and the first Australian to receive this honor.

About the Nashville Film Festival

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) is a globally recognized nonprofit organization and cultural event presenting the best in world cinema, American independent films and documentaries by veteran masters, up-and-coming directors, and first-time filmmakers. With Academy Award® qualifying status, the Nashville Film Festival celebrates innovation, music and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the first film festivals in the United States and will host its 56th festival from September 18-24, 2025.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. Among the most-visited history museums in the United States, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was awarded the country’s highest honor in the arts, the National Medal of Arts, in 2024. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, Haley Gallery, CMA Theater, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission. More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available here.

Photo credit: Ryan Pfluger