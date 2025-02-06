Nashville Tour Stop Will Honor International Women's Day With All-Female Lineup and Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, March 7, Nashville Tour Stop will host a special all-female lineup at Bassline Brewing Company, benefiting Anthems Against Abuse. The event, hosted by Christina Brennan, promises an unforgettable night of music, community, and advocacy.

When: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Where: Bassline Brewing Company, 410 39th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

International Women's Day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is a global celebration that honors the achievements of women, raises awareness about the challenges they face, and advocates for gender equality.

The evening's lineup includes performances by:

6:00 PM: Lynagh, Eva Cassell, Kadie Jacobs, Paige Rose

7:00 PM: Winter Wilson, Sam Costigan, Kelsey Miller, Chapel Bell

8:00 PM: Don't Call Me Tina, Elyse Wilkinson, Katie Pederson, Genna Matthew

"International Women's Day is a time to honor the strength, creativity, and resilience of women, both on and off the stage," said Aaron Schilb, founder of Nashville Tour Stop. "This show is more than just great music-it's a platform for solidarity and change."

Proceeds from the concert will support Anthems Against Abuse, a nonprofit co-founded by songwriters Daisy Sellas and Brittany Bishop. The organization raises awareness about domestic violence and funds critical services provided by the YWCA, the Mary Parrish Center, and the Office of Family Safety at Metro Nashville.

Daisy, a domestic violence survivor, uses her personal story to inspire and empower others. After enduring two years of emotional and physical abuse, she overcame both the trauma of her relationship and a methamphetamine addiction introduced by her abuser. Brittany, an alternative country artist, is known for her advocacy work with RAINN, channeling her own experience with the #MeToo movement to help women heal from sexual violence.

Domestic violence is far more prevalent than many realize. Nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. One in three women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, and intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of violent crime (Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence). In Tennessee, nearly 40% of women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, with cases numbering in the tens of thousands each year (Source: The Tennessean via Anthems Against Abuse).

No tickets are required for the show, but donations will be accepted at the door. Unable to attend? You can still support Anthems Against Abuse by making a direct contribution here.

Experience an unforgettable evening of music, community, and empowerment, celebrating the strength of women and amplifying voices for change. So come in, sit down, order up a round, and remember: all roads lead to the Nashville Tour Stop.

Since its founding in 2018, Nashville Tour Stop has become a staple in the city's vibrant live music scene. More than just a live music production company, Nashville Tour Stop is a community-driven organization that blends seasoned artists with emerging songwriters, offering them a platform to perform, share their stories, and connect with audiences in an intimate, listening-room atmosphere.

Known locally as "Tour Stop," the company has curated performances of all genres at bars, restaurants, hotels, and concert venues across Nashville. In addition to its entertainment services, Nashville Tour Stop also provides corporate event packages and supports touring musicians.

Nashville Tour Stop is presented by Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and sponsored by Anchor Publicity.

Comments