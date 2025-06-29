Nashville Tour Stop Announces One-Night-Only Showcase At Odie's Bar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Tour Stop just announced a special, one-night-only live music event at Odie's Bar, the brand-new Midtown venue created in collaboration with country superstars Old Dominion and Good Time Design. Happening Thursday, July 10 from 7-11 PM, this free event (21+ with valid ID) will feature performances from some of Music City's most exciting rising acts, including Nayana, Due South, Timothy Myles, Caroline Kid, Big for Nothin', Hew & the Gees, and Paige Rose.

Located in the heart of Midtown at 1919 Division Street, Odie's Bar offers the perfect backdrop for a summer night of live music, cold drinks, and unforgettable vibes. With both indoor and outdoor stages, cocktail buckets, and even an indoor boat, Odie's is redefining the Music City nightlife experience. The playful menu features everything from "Odie's but Goodies" like classic burgers and grilled cheese to Nashville Hot Chicken, steak-on-a-stick, and signature drinks such as "Happy Juice," "Summer Thyme," and "Mint Condition."

"We've always been about giving artists a stage and a spotlight," says Aaron Schilb, founder of Nashville Tour Stop. "This showcase at Odie's lets us do that in a totally new way, with big sound and high energy at one of the most exciting new bars in town."

As Old Dominion says: "Life is short, make it sweet" and that's exactly the mood Tour Stop is bringing to this unforgettable night. Because in this town, all roads lead to Nashville Tour Stop!

About Nashville Tour Stop:

Since its founding in 2018, Nashville Tour Stop has become a staple in the city's vibrant live music scene. More than just a live music production company, Nashville Tour Stop is a community-driven organization that blends seasoned artists with emerging songwriters, offering them a platform to perform, share their stories, and connect with audiences in an intimate, listening-room atmosphere.

Known locally as "Tour Stop," the company has curated performances of all genres at bars, restaurants, hotels, and concert venues across Nashville. In addition to its entertainment services, Nashville Tour Stop also provides corporate event packages and supports touring musicians.

Nashville Tour Stop is presented by Nelson's Green Brier Distillery and sponsored by Nashville Realty Group and Anchor Publicity.

For more information, visit www.nashvilletourstop.com and follow Nashville Tour Stop on Instagram and Facebook.

