Nashville Symphony Will Perform GAMESYMPHONIC With Eímear Noone and Carly Smithson

Nashville Symphony, conductor/composer Eímear Noone and vocalist Carly Smithson (of American Idol fame) will perform Gamesymphonic – a compilation of video games greatest hits set to live, fully orchestrated music.

Featured Video Games Include:

The Legend of Zelda

Halo

The Last Of Us

Fortnite

Fallout

StarCraft

World of Warcraft

Award-winning video game music conductor and composer, Eímear Noone will present some of the most iconic music from the world’s best-loved video game soundtracks. As one of the few female conductors and composers in the world of gaming and film, Eímear is responsible for composing some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other best-selling games, some of which are included in the program. Eimear has also recorded the soundtracks for Diablo III, StarCraft II, Overwatch and has conducted and recorded for Nintendo Touring and The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Vocalist Carly Smithson is currently lead singer of the rock band We are the Fallen and sings with Cirque du Soleil in Viva Elvis. She's also an American Idol finalist from season eight.