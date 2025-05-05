Nashville Ballet Unveils 2025-26 Season with IF I CAN DREAM, SWAN LAKE & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Ballet has announced their exceptional lineup for their 2025-26 season under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin. Nashville Ballet invites audiences to join them for their 40th Season – The Ruby Season – with dazzling productions that embody the passion, power and artistry that have defined the company for four decades. Season ticket packages are now on sale.

Nashville Ballet will present beloved classical stories including Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville’s Nutcracker and Swan Lake all set to music performed by an award-winning orchestra – The Nashville Symphony.

This October, audiences will enjoy a unique masterpiece as classical brilliance, contemporary elegance and rock ‘n’ roll charisma collide with If I Can Dream. The performance begins with George Balanchine’s dazzling Rubies and Jiří Kylián’s hauntingly beautiful Un Ballo set to live music by The Nashville Symphony. A bold tribute to Elvis Presley titled If I Can Dream by Travis Bradley headlines the performance that celebrates rhythm, rebellion and the timeless power of movement.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the wonder and excitement of Nashville Ballet’s beloved classic, Nashville’s Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. Then in February, be prepared to be swept away as Vasterling’s Swan Lake returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall stage for the first time since 2018.

Next May, you’ll step into the shadows and follow the clues as Nashville Ballet concludes their 2025–26 season with Penny Saunder's Sherlock – the electrifying centerpiece of their annual Attitude series. Additionally, two compelling works will be presented within the Attitude series’ cutting-edge contemporary ballets. The evening opens with Tony-nominated choreographer Donald Byrd's Wake the Neighbors, a charged and thought-provoking piece that challenges the senses. Then, Maria Konrad’s DEA, expanded from its original pas de deux, returns with renewed emotional depth and grace.

Nashville Ballet 2025-26 Season Schedule:

If I Can Dream - October 10-12, 2025

Polk Theater, TPAC

Nashville’s Nutcracker - November 29 - December 28, 2025

Jackson Hall, TPAC

Swan Lake - February 28 - March 1, 2026

Jackson Hall, TPAC

Sherlock - May 1-3, 2026

Polk Theater, TPAC

Don’t miss this blockbuster lineup as Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family. Subscribe to one of the curated packages or enjoy maximum flexibility when you choreograph your own. Pick 3-4 performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children’s tickets. View season ticket packages at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches, and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet curriculum-based community engagement and education programs bring dance education to over 16,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners, and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.

Comments