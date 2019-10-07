Kathie Lee Gifford Will Appear With The Nashville Pops Orchestra's 1,000 Voices Of Christmas At The Historic Ryman Auditorium
Kathie Lee Gifford to appear with The Nashville Pops Orchestra's 1,000 Voices of Christmas at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 17. The show will feature some of the best Christmas music with full orchestra, large video screen and harmonious choir of nearly 1,000 voices. Additional performers include Nicole C. Mullen, Highline Vocal Jazz, Scott Sheriff, Philip Keveren, Louis York and five time Dove Award Winner, Craig Adams. Buy Tickets to the 1,000 Voices of Christmas Concert here.
In addition to the performance, this year The Nashville Pops Orchestra will host An Evening With Kathie Lee Gifford, an inaugural gala event at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday, Nov.16. An Evening With Kathie Lee Gifford will benefit the Nashville Pops Orchestra allowing the chosen student and their choir director to receive The Bright Horizons Award, which includes an all-expense paid trip to NY for three nights and two days to study on Broadway. Purchase tickets to the 1,000 Voices of Christmas Gala here.
"I am thrilled to be joining The Nashville Pops Orchestra at the Nashville Ryman Auditorium for a Christmas celebration," expressed Kathie Lee Gifford.
The Nashville Pops Orchestra Conductor, Jeff Bown, states, "I am extremely honored to be working with the incredible, amazing and talented Kathie Lee Gifford."
The 1,000 Voices of Christmas Choir consists of students ages 15-18, from the Middle TN Vocal Assoc (MTVA,) as well as approximately twenty Tennessee high schools and select choir members from area Nashville churches.
Watch the interview with Kathie Lee Gifford here and make donations towards the Nashville Pops Orchestra here.
