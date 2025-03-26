Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini & More Join CMA Fest; See the Full Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CMA Fest is back! The world’s longest-running Country Music festival returns Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, and the Country Music Association is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for music fans from around the globe. CMA Fest will once again be filmed for a national television special to air on ABC and Hulu this summer. The special will be executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter.

Expect the unexpected at Nissan Stadium each night, where fans can experience never-before-seen collaborations and surprise performances from some of Country Music’s biggest stars. This year’s lineup includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Country hitmakers Gavin Adcock, Tanner Adell, Cooper Alan, Drew Baldridge, Sam Barber, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Brandon Lake, Chris Lane, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Max McNown, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Thelma and James, Tigirlily Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook and Tucker Wetmore. MŌRIAH will kick off the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday morning performing the national anthem.

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park features a stellar lineup with Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Casey Barnes, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Karley Scott Collins, Billy Dean, Tyler Farr, Filmore, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Braxton Keith, Erin Kinsey, Lakeview, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’ Neal, Mason Ramsey, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, Reyna Roberts, Kaylee Rose, Shaylen, Sister Hazel, Iam Tongi, U.S. Navy Band Country Current, Darryl Worley, Charlie Worsham and Jake Worthington.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park is packed with performances from Angie K, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, Dillon Carmichael, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Kashus Culpepper, Dailey & Vincent, Jade Eagleson, Exile, Mickey Guyton, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Greylan James, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Vincent Mason, Madeline Merlo, Drake Milligan, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Schneider, Shenandoah, MaRynn Taylor, Thompson Square, Pam Tillis, Lauren Watkins, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Waylon Wyatt.

Hitting the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza are Willow Avalon, Maddox Batson, Laci Kaye Booth, Brenn!, Franni Rae Cash, Chapel Hart, Julia Cole, Kolby Cooper, Preston Cooper, Wesley Dean, Melanie Dyer, Madeline Edwards, Mae Estes, Carter Faith, Lanie Gardner, Cole Goodwin, Fancy Hagood, The Jack Wharff Band, Max Jackson, James Barker Band, Just Jayne, Alexandra Kay, Zach John King, Matt Lang, Bryce Leatherwood, Hannah McFarland, Walker Montgomery, Will Moseley, Elizabeth Nichols, Adrien Nunez, Scoot Teasley, Cameron Whitcomb, Blake Whiten, Austin Williams and Eli Winders.

The Hard Rock Stage is back, bringing both daytime and nighttime performances that are free and open to the public including Ashley Anne, Palmer Anthony, Hayden Blount, BODHI, BoomTown Saints, Luke Borchelt, CECE, Hayden Coffman, Abbey Cone, Crowe Boys, Eddie and The Getaway, Sterling Elza, Brian Fuller, Giovannie and The Hired Guns, Colt Graves, Reid Haughton, Christian Hayes, The Heels, Solon Holt, Hueston, Preston James, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Britnee Kellogg, Alex Lambert, LECADE, Trey Lewis, Tyler Joe Miller, MŌRIAH, Clayton Mullen, O.N.E The Duo, Harper O’Neill, Pistol Pearl and the Wester Band, Peytan Porter, RVSHVD, Sacha, Matt Schuster, Sophia Scott, SKEEZ, Kevin Smiley, Payton Smith, Liam St. John, Colin Stough, Troubadour Blue, Leah Turner, Alli Walker, Carson Wallace, Brendan Walter, Chandler Walters, Jay Webb, Wesko, Angel White and Sam Williams.

Photo Credit: CMA

Comments