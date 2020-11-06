Jake Hoot Goes Back to His Roots With 'La Bamba'

The song features fellow The Voice contestant Ricky Duran on lead guitar.

Country crooner and season 17 Champion of NBC's The Voice, Jake Hoot is channeling his childhood with the release of new single, "La Bamba." Produced by Danny Myrick and recorded at the Sound Emporium, "La Bamba" is the lead-off single from Hoot's debut EP due out in January of 2021. Featuring fellow The Voice contestant Ricky Duran on lead guitar and BGV's, Hoot also brought along other The Voice alums to perform gang vocals on the track and appear in the music video including Alex Guthrie, Max Boyle, Gracie Shriver, Zoe Upkins, Jordan McCullough, Jordan Chase and Jake's fiance, Brittney Hoyt. Click HERE to find to "La Bamba" on your preferred digital platform and watch the music video below!

Produced and directed by Alejandro Medina of 3rd Lion Productions, the "La Bamba" music video premiered yesterday on Taste of Country.

Hoot spent 11 years in the Dominican Republic as a missionary's kid and the 1958 Ritchie Valens classic was always a staple within their family. Hoot explained to Taste of Country, ""I wanted to record "La Bamba" because it has always been such a special song to me. Growing up in the Dominican Republic, I used to sing this song with my siblings all the time, and even now every time I play it, it brings back so many memories! "La Bamba" is such a timeless song, one that's been covered by some incredible artists over the years, and now I am so honored to finally fulfill one of my dreams and put my own spin on it." Hoot began performing his version of the song in his live shows a few years ago and it quickly became a fan favorite.

When coming up with the concept for the video, my director and I (Alejandro Medina) had discussed something like the old "We Are The World" videos that they made for Africa and Haiti," Hoot told Taste of Country. "I can't even begin to describe how much I love the way it turned out! In a time with so much negativity, this video will definitely bring a smile to your face! And it was so special to have my family from The Voice there to be a part of it."

In celebration of the release, Hoot will be performing LIVE on the Sounds Like Nashville Facebook page tonight at 6:30pm CT. Click HERE to tune in!

