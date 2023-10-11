GIRLS OF NASHVILLE Returns To City Winery With Kelleigh Bannen As Guest Host

The event is set for November 1, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Girls of Nashville is back with the latest installment of their beloved writers' round at City Winery Nashville on November 1, joined by singer/songwriter and Apple Music Radio Host, Kelleigh Bannen, as their guest host.

The evening will include three incredible rounds of female singer/songwriters, including Tanner Adell, Bannen, Ella Boh, Corrina, Carter Faith, Madeline Edwards, Ashley Ray and Girls of Nashville's Mags Duval and Heather Morgan for a night of unforgettable performances, accompanied by an all-female house band.

 Founded in 2014, Girls of Nashville has strived to share the female voices of Nashville ever since co-founders Heather Morgan, Mags Duval and Caitlyn Smith realized there wasn't an event that specifically highlighted the perspective and talent of female songwriters. Nine years later, this tradition stands strong, led by Duval and Morgan.  

The empowering show always focuses on giving back to the community. The November event will be dedicated to the Preservation Society of Nashville, a cause close to Bannen's heart. Girls of Nashville shows carry an uplifting spirit as well as a strong sense of sisterhood that lead to unplanned, special moments in the intimate listening room style setting. Past performers at Girls of Nashville events include: Kacey Musgraves, Hillary Lindsay, Liz Rose, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, Nicolle Galyon, Lainey Wilson and many more. 

