FAT HAM Regional Premiere and More Set for Nashville Repertory Theatre 2025-2026 Season

Nashville Repertory Theatre has revealed its 2025-2026 season. The season will feature a mix of Broadway hits, powerful dramas, beloved classics, and groundbreaking new works.

Opening the season is the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Set in the aftermath of 9/11, this moving and inspiring story follows 7,000 stranded passengers and the small Newfoundland town that opened its doors to them. Full of warmth, humanity, and heart, Come From Away is a celebration of kindness and the bonds that form in times of crisis. Running from September 12 - 21, 2025, at TPAC’s Polk Theater, this unforgettable musical will set the tone for a season of community-driven storytelling.

Ring in the holiday season with a brand-new adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life, adapted by Catherine Bush. This heartwarming classic tells the story of George Bailey, a man who, with the help of an angel, discovers just how much his life truly means to those around him. A timeless tale of hope, love, and community, It’s a Wonderful Life is the perfect holiday tradition for families and friends alike. This production will take the stage from December 5 - 21, 2025, at TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Nashville Repertory Theatre in partnership with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival is proud to present the regional premiere of FAT HAM, James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reinvention of Hamlet. Set at a southern family barbecue, this fresh and funny adaptation follows Juicy as he wrestles with his father’s ghost, family expectations, and the cycle of violence that haunts them all. A bold, thought-provoking, and deeply moving theatrical experience, FAT HAM will run from February 13 - 22, 2026, at TPAC’s Johnson Theater.

Get ready for a feel-good musical extravaganza with Sister Act! Based on the hit 1992 film, this dazzling production follows Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who finds herself hiding in a convent after witnessing a crime. With her powerhouse vocals and unstoppable spirit, she transforms the struggling choir into a sensational gospel act. Packed with joyful songs by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), Sister Act is a celebration of friendship, faith, and finding your voice. Audiences can catch this high-energy musical from April 10 - 19, 2026, at TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Ending the 2025-2026 Season, Nashville Repertory Theatre is launching the Ingram New Works Next Stage initiative, with Bloodsucking Leech, a dark comedy that first captivated audiences at the Ingram New Works Festival. Written by Amy Tofte, the play follows Erica, a woman desperate to protect her aging mother from online scammers, only to find herself entangled in a web of paranoia, guilt, and hilarity. This bold new work explores the absurdity of modern anxieties and the unexpected monsters we create. Bloodsucking Leech will take the stage from May 14 - 17, 2026, at the Noah Liff Opera Center.

The 2025-2026 season will also feature the 10th Annual Broadway Brunch on August 17, 2025, at Category 10. Chaired by Samantha Breske Magee, this milestone event will celebrate the legacy of Nashville Rep’s signature fundraiser, named Nashville Scene’s “Best Charity Event.” Additionally, audiences can look forward to the return of the Ingram New Works Project, the Young Voices Monologue Competition, Broadway Masterclasses for high school and college students, and the return of the Cabaret Series.



Season tickets for this exciting new season go on sale March 26, 2025, with single tickets available for all five productions starting July 1, 2025.

