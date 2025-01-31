Cumberland County Playhouse Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning February 14, the Cumberland County Playhouse will present The Wizard of Oz! “I can't think of a better way to start our 60th anniversary season,” said Artistic Director Britt Hancock, “than with one of the most beloved musicals of all time!”

We're off to see the Wizard! Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. Join Dorothy (Kyra Crosby, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!), (Sarah Kate Norris, Frozen Jr.) and Toto (Elvira Gates) on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz. It's an exciting musical journey as they take advice from the Good Witch (newcomer Sage Bohacek), (Regina Pullin, Beehive), wander through Munchkin Land, and try to outrun the Wicked Witch (Lyn Selen, Steel Magnolias), (Sarah Sias, who's returning to the Playhouse stage after 25 years).

On their way to find the Wizard of Oz (newcomer Alex Lisic), (Bill Macchio, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas), they help the Scare-crow (Zoey Detweiler, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition), (Evan Lisic, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) get his brain, the Tin Man (Carson Brown, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas), (Zachary Simpson, Finding Nemo Jr.) get his heart, the Cowardly Lion (JJ Ramsey, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) (Kendall Walker, Finding Nemo Jr.) find some courage and get Dorothy back home to Kansas in this classic family story.

Other members of the cast include Taeko Ordway and Elizabeth Trinko as Aunt Em, Steve Douglas and Jeremiah Ordway as Uncle Henry, Rayna Noga and Lydia Sias as Oz Toto, Anthony Noga and Francisco Rodriguez as the Munchkin Mayor, Phoebe Detweiler and Emma Perry as the Munchkin Barrister, Mark Perry and Jesse Simpson as the Munchkin Coroner, Caden Gipson and Chris Newman as the Guard, Weston Moody and Jose F. Rodriguez as the General, and Eden Ordway and Finley Simpson as Nikko.

Featured in the ensemble are Alyssa Aytes, Elaina Aytes, Zuranda Beeler, Lilly Brackett, Carly Beth Butler, Liam Clyde, Isabella Daugherty, Phoebe Detweiler, Elliana Fisher, Mia Gilbert, Caden Gipson, Ashlyn Hale, Deacon Hale, Kai Hall, Nackie Hamby, Piper Hamby, Dani Hassler, Ava Hawes, Caroline Hicks, Cenleigh Bree Holt, Genevieve Keel, Mahala Lantry, Elle Lisic, Lakelyn Martinez, Vesper McNellis, Ava Lillie Moody, Maddux Cole Moody, Weston Moody, Chris Newman, Anthony Noga, Eden Ordway, Elijah Ordway, Hannah Parrent, Emma Perry, Leah Perry, Mark Perry, Chance Pullin, Eliana Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Jose F. Rodriguez, Marianna Rodriguez, Breanna Sias, Andrew Simpson, Britton Simpson, Finley Simpson, Jesse Simpson, Kiera Simpson, Kerington Smith, Gracie Jo Stone, Sidney Warner, Henley Willis, and Addison Wyatt.

The show is directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate DeAnna Helgeson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Caitlin Schaub (Finding Nemo Jr.), with music direction by Heather McCall (Anastasia).

The Wizard of Oz is rated G and runs on the Mainstage through March 23.

