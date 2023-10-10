Chuck Wicks and Shiners Nashville Celebrate One Year at Woolworth Theatre

Thursday night, October 5, 2023, the illustrious Woolworth Theatre echoed with applause and admiration as Chuck Wicks and the globally sourced cast and crew of Shiners Nashville celebrated a triumphant year of performances.

The culmination of the anniversary event brought an unexpected accolade for Wicks and team, as they were presented with a 'Day of Recognition' award from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, lauding their unmatched contribution to Tennessee's entertainment and tourism industry. Chuck Wicks, visibly touched by the honor and the outpouring of love from the audience, shared, “It's been an unbelievable journey with Shiners Nashville. I can't believe it's been a year already since we opened The Woolworth Theatre with the Shiners residency. To receive this recognition from Governor Lee and the great state of Tennessee is beyond words.” Despite being a relative newcomer to the city's entertainment roster, Shiners Nashville has quickly become a favorite attraction with tourists as well as locals.

Achieving the extraordinary milestone of 1 MILLION ticket sales in just under five months since its debut, its success is anything but ordinary. Beyond the numbers, the show boasts a diverse and world-class ensemble, a testament to Wicks' discerning eye for talent. After meticulous auditions held in Las Vegas, NV, Chuck gathered an exceptional troupe from countries such as Russia, Poland, Azerbaijan, and South Africa. Elevating the show's stature further, Broadway luminary and two-time TONY nominee, Laura Osnes (known for roles in "Cinderella," "The Band's Visit," and her appearances in Hallmark movies) was chosen as Wicks' costar.

True to its Las Vegas-inspired flair, Shiners Nashville is more than just a show; it's an extravaganza that has redefined Nashville's entertainment scene. In establishing this residency and opening the Woolworth Theatre, Wicks hasn't only offered world-class entertainment but has also bolstered employment and amplified the city's tourism appeal.

People often refer to Nashville as "NashVegas," alluding to its vibrant nightlife and musical heart. While the city gleams with the neon lights of Broadway, it lacked the quintessential "Vegas" element – until now. Shiners Nashville truly brings the dazzle of Vegas to Nashville, quite literally putting the “Vegas in NashVegas!” The legacy is set to continue, with tickets available for future performances.

Don't miss the chance to experience a slice of this groundbreaking musical spectacle that has transformed Nashville's entertainment skyline. More information and tickets can be found at www.ShinersNashville.com.