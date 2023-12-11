BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; ALL SHOOK UP, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Cumberland County Playhouse & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Ruff - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 23%

Zoe Phillips - SOURCE ONE FIVE THEATRE REUNION CABARET - Source One Five Theatre 22%

Kristin Chenoweth - AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH - Studio Tenn and TPAC 20%

Regina Pullin - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Megan Murphy Chambers - FUNNER - Belcourt 8%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - Street Theatre Company 3%

Mike Sallee, Jr. - 'HOW WE GOT HERE' - Street Theatre Company 3%

Brian Charles Rooney - BY REQUEST... - Street Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Saturday - VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 3%

Deonte Warren - IF LOVE IS OVERRATED - Street Theatre Company 3%

Amos Glass - AMOS WITH A Z - Street Theatre Company 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 25%

Q Rankins - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 10%

Macy Ruggiero/Hope Beard - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 6%

Melissa Becker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Aurora Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

Kristen Carroll - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Heidi Buyck - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Christie Zimmerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 3%

McKenna Driver - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Schuyler Phoenix - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 3%

Michael Maupins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Isabella Kearney and Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Christian Bare, Andrea Campbell - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Kathleen McClanahan - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephanie Whiting - RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

Allee Williams - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Stephanie Whiting - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Brittany Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 2%

Joi Ware - VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 2%

Stephanie Whiting - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 2%

Q Rankins - INTO THE WOODS - CFTA Murfreesboro 1%

Pam Atha - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Dominic Moore-Dunson - HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 15%

Kim Stark - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - cumberland county playhouse 10%

Connie Bryant - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

Anne Wonder - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Lee Witte - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 5%

Veronica Roeder - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 5%

Rachel Meinhart and Kailee Lingelbach - GUYS AND DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 4%

Veronica Roeder - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Landon Mora - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Denese Evans - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 3%

Susannah Hallagan, Malinda Morgan, Karl Ripka, Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Billy Ditty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Megan Whitney - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Malinda Morgan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Melissa Durmon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 2%

Veronica Roeder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Center For The Arts 2%

Emma Hawkins - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Veronica Roeder - RENT - Center For The Arts 1%

Brett Estonoz - MUSIC MAN JR. - Audience of One Productions 1%

Denise Parton and Dawn Ashley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%

Melissa Harris - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Paige Lovell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Kaitlin Steer - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Street Theatre Company 1%



Best Dance Production

ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse 39%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 19%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 13%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 10%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 9%

CARTE BLANCHE - Found Movement Group 4%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 4%

THE LEGACY PROJECT : DANCING DIALOGUES - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Britt Hancock - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

Darryl Deason - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 6%

Bryce McDonald - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 6%

Rachel Meinhart - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Britt Hancock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 5%

Mitchell Vantrease - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 5%

Will Sevier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

T. Josiah Haynes - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Greg Gressel - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Rachel Jones - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 3%

Beki Baker - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Keri Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Nick True - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 3%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Micah-Shane Brewer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Bethany True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Talon Beeson - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

Deonte Warren - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Seth Limbaugh - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 1%

Daniel Vincent - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse 615 1%

Clint Randolf - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

Leslie Berra - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 1%

Rachel Meinhart - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Donald Fann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 9%

Brenda Sparks - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 8%

Tara Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

Will Sevier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Rene Pulliam - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Brenda Sparks - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Zoë Zent - PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 4%

Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This 4%

Renee Robinson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Micah-Shane Brewer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Denice Hicks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

Erin Grace Bailey - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 3%

Michael Welch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Ernie Nolan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Joel Merriwether - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 2%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Lauren Shouse - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Malinda Morgan - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Lenny West - BOOK OF WILL - Pull Tight Players 1%

Madison Tobeck - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Bravo Boro 1%

Abby Waddoups - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 615 1%

Delanie Sullivan - THE CRUCIBLE - Warren Arts 1%



Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 5%

JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 3%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 3%

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Hahn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse 21%

Wynn Schleimer - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 7%

Josh Piercy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 6%

Sammy Wilde - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Daxton Patrick and Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

John Brock - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Adam Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Brooke Sanders - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Dalton Hamilton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Jesse Watts & Kristian Arsenault - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Christian Bare, Jessica Wells, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Nick True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Storm Sloan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Robert Happy Allen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Sam wilde - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Storm Sloan, Jesse Watts - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Kristen DuBois - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Michael Barnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Adam Boe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Phillip Corbin - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Jesse Watts - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Nick True - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

Robert Hiers - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

Jacob Miller & Lauren Marshall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 6%

Makai Keur - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Dr. John Ray - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 5%

Jacob Miller - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Mark David Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Royce Phillips - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Jacob Miller & Heather McCall - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Royce Phillips - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Lindsey Wortham - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Randy Craft - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Denise Earnest - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Denise Earnest - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Allison Hall - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Stephen Burnette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Chris Cooper - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Deonte Warren - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

Denise Earnest - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Roger Hutson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Denise Earnest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Lisa Stanley - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Kummer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 2%

Stephen Kummer - AIDA - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%



Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 5%

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 4%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater 2%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 2%

RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 32%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 11%

ROLL FOR INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 10%

THIS HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 9%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 9%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 8%

SONGWRITER NIGHT - Larry Keeton Theatre 8%

SHE REACHED FOR HEAVEN - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 3%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE MYSTERY OF THE OPERA HOUSE KILLER - Adonai Theatre 2%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

UNMASKING : ELDERS SPEAK - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 1%

SILVER PLATTER! - Kindling Arts 0%

TEXT NORA(H) BY EMMA COLLINS - Scenic City Shakespeare 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 12%

Riley Wesson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Kennedy Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Harli Cooper - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Jason Ross - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland county play house 5%

Evan Price - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

Alesha Harmon - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Janette King - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Sophie Simmons - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 2%

Daven Dee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 2%

Riley Morris - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Jack Forte - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Macy Ruggiero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 2%

Brian Charles Rooney - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Cameron Roberts - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

Anya Bragg - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 1%

Alexius Frost - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Sky Roberts - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 1%

Michael Walley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Francesca Noe - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

James Gibson - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 1%

Ashley Wheeler - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Sophie True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

Rebekah Howell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

George Downer - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Patty Payne - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 11%

Jason Ross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland co playhouse 9%

Jason Ross - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Cumberland county play house 7%

Aaron Gaines - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 6%

Alec LeBlanc - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Teri Beck - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Jacob Hinnen - NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Zoe Naylor - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Ben Friesen - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 3%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 3%

Eliza Griffey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Jessica Wells - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Ciara Richards - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Bravo Boro 2%

Aaron Gray - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keaton theater 2%

Andrew Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

Marion Storvik - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Jared Taylor - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Jeff Mangum - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Rich Moses - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse615 1%

Gentry Bledsoe - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Brittany Penevolpe - PUFFS - Murfreeboro Little Theatre 1%

Gerold Oliver - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%

Jordan Stephens - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 7%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 5%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

THE CAKE - Nashville Rep 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Warren Arts 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 2%

PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

FENCES - Nashville Rep 2%

NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

ICEBOUND - Cacesse Performing Arts 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - Nashville First Church of the Nazarene 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Pull Tight Players 1%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera 53%

HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 28%

STUCK ELEVATOR - Nashville Opera 19%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Tutino - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

Cody Rutledge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

Cody Rutledge - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 10%

Will Sevier - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 4%

Gary Hoff - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

Kevin Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 4%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Ryan Hazen and Keri Boe - KINKY BOOTS - 2023 3%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Adam Boe, Robert True, Jason Young - RENT - 2023 3%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 2%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Kevin Driver - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%

Tyson Pate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Ryan Hazen and Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Abby Waddoups, Rich Moses - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Keith Hardy - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Kevin Peters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Kevin Peters, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Sam Downer and Connie Downer - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 28%

Daxton Patrick and Jacob Miller - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Tanner Roman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 7%

Jason Dotson - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 6%

Mark Zuckerman - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Tyson Pate - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 4%

Adam Boe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Allan Stokes - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Emma Hawkins and Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Joel Merriwether - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 3%

Titus Keiningham - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 3%

Adam Boe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

Mark Zuckerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Travis McAlister - SISTER ACT - Center For The Arts 2%

Alex Roeder - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 2%

Allan Stokes - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Alex Roeder - NUNCRACKERS - Center For The Arts 2%

Marsalis Turner - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Circle Players 2%

Stephanie Dillard - THE BOOK OF WILL - Pull-Tight Players 1%

Alex Roeder - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%

Mark Zuckerman - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Adam Boe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%

Anna-Claire Ashley and Alex Roeder - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 11%

Daniel Black - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Noah Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Issac Diehl - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 4%

Jason Ross - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cumberland county play house 4%

Ashley Owens - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Ava Karas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Heather McCall - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

James Gibson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Alex Dee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Andrew Vaccaro - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Regina Pullin - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Michael Walley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Shande King - NEWSIES - The Keeton 2%

Joy Journey Davis - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Sawyer Curtis - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Bill Macchio - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 1%

Sarah Beth Golden - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 1%

Donna Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Geoff Davin - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Adriana Rivera - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 1%

Chad Jones - HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 1%

Sarah Robinson - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 1%

Andy Hutton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 1%

Jude Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

McGwire Holman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Gary Schleimer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Harli Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Aaron Gray - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 4%

Jonathan Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Tucker Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 4%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 4%

Karisha Glover - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

Tyson Pate - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 3%

Justin Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Lauren Berst - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rich Moses - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Todd Seage - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Maya Riley - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Aly Rusciano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Tracey Jones - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 2%

Marcus Lackey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Karisha Glover - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 1%

Sam Downer - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Jeffrey LaPorte - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Erin-Grace Bailey - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Playhouse 615 1%

Rich Moses - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse615 1%

Ryan Green - ANATOMY OF A MURDER - Bravo Boro 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse 28%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 13%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS YOUTH PRODUCTION - cumberland county playhouse 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 8%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 5%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 4%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Lakewood Theatre 4%

OLIVER, THE MUSICAL - Millennium Repertory Company 3%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 3%

BILLIE THE BARD'S PUPPET PLAYHOUSE - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S PILOT - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

CAPER ELEMENTARY - Consider This Theater Company 1%

