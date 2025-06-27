Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Passe Muraille will unveil its 2025/2026 season, a collection of performances that showcase bold and diverse Canadian voices, grounded by new works from upcoming, established and ground-breaking female creators.

From intimate narratives to thought-provoking works, this season continues TPM's legacy of providing a platform for Original Theatre. The 2025/2026 season will engage audiences with captivating stories and new perspectives, ensuring that every production is as inclusive as it is innovative.

"It is so exciting to be able to support such a diversity of work this season featuring emerging creators like playwright/director Emily Paterson, alongside a veteran playwright like Anusree Roy. We continue our tradition of supporting unique creation with the virtuosic artist Leslie Ting as well as the return of the outside of the box PXR Conference. With a tour and BeyondTO, we round out an invigorating 2025-2026 season that celebrates, provokes and sparks conversations that reflect the complexities of our society.” said Marjorie Chan, TPM Artistic Director.

The season kicks off with BUTCH/FEMME, a delicate and heartfelt drama set in 1950s rural Ontario, where two women reconnect after years apart. As they explore their past and present, BUTCH/FEMME delves into love, identity, and the emotional ties that bind us. The production, written and directed by Emily Paterson, was winner of the Outstanding Production at the Hart House Drama Festival, and invites audiences to witness a story of longing, reflection, and connection. BUTCH/FEMME runs Sept 20 - 27, 2025.

Next up will be What Brings You In, an immersive experience that combines the sound of violin with the personal journey of Leslie Ting. As she reflects on her transition from optometry to a career in music, Ting invites the audience to share in the profound dialogue between self-discovery, family, and the pursuit of one's true calling. The theatrical run will be preceded by a one night only special installation of 40 violins. Stay tuned for those details. What Brings You In runs October 17 - 25, 2025.

2026 begins with the World Premiere of acclaimed playwright Anusree Roy's new play, Through the Eyes of God. The story follows the gripping tale of Charu, a woman from Kolkata who embarks on a harrowing journey to find her trafficked son. The production returns Roy to the award-winning one-person format in TPM's Backspace, and examines a mother's devotion, the harsh realities of systemic injustice, and the painful choices one must make in the face of overwhelming odds. Through the Eyes of God runs Feb 1 - 21, 2026.

This season will also see the return of As I Must Live It by Luke Reece, which premiered in TPM's 2023/20024 Season, touring to two different cities in Canada.This Box Office hit is a witty and deeply personal exploration by spoken word artist Luke Reece. Through poetic storytelling, Reece reflects on his experience growing up in a mixed-race family with a mentally ill father. The production combines humor and heartache in a performance that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. As I Must Live It will tour to Calgary Feb 6 - 14, 2026, presented by YMCA Calgary Arts as well as one more Canadian city to be announced!

The Performance and XR (PXR) Conference is back! With one of their in-person hubs to be held at Theatre Passe Muraille. This conference brings together over 400 artists, technologists, game creators, and academics to explore the intersection of theatre and immersive digital art forms like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, the PXR Conference provides a unique opportunity for learning and networking in the field of digital performance. PXR runs Feb 20 - 22, 2026 and Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2026.

Full details of this exciting lineup will be announced later in the year. #BeyondTO Series dates are to be announced

Comments

Don't Miss a Montreal News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...